Haotong Li Clinches Dramatic Qatar Masters Victory With 72nd-Hole Birdie

Haotong Li won the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with a birdie at the 72nd hole to edge past Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by one stroke.
The Chinese pro was pushed all the way by his Danish counterpart after Neergaard-Petersen joined the lead on 15-under via a birdie at the last moments before to sign for a closing 65, the lowest round of the week.
Li, who shot 69 on Sunday and briefly enjoyed a four-stroke advantage early on, had made par at the 18th hole in each of the first three rounds but ended up draining an intimidating 15 foot putt to reach 16-under and claim a fourth DP World Tour triumph.
The winning moment sparked emotional scenes from the 29-year-old, who tossed his putter down and let out multiple roars of delight before embracing his caddie.
Speaking afterwards, Li said: "It means a lot. I never thought I could come back in this position. Even after yesterday, I felt like this morning was really stressed.
"I'm just so pleased I made that putt on the last. I'm just very glad I closed out nicely. I'm guaranteed to celebrate this one nicely. Definitely going to enjoy that."
Li opened with two birdies in the opening pair of holes and temporarily held a four-stroke lead - suggesting it would be a relatively serene journey back towards the winner's circle, having last reigned supreme at the 2022 BMW International Open.
However, playing partner, Brandon Robinson Thompson and fellow challenger, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen refused to go quietly - with the latter charging hard, in particular.
Neergaard-Petersen made gains at the third, fourth and fifth holes before adding another two immediately before and after the turn. With Robinson Thompson just faltering slightly over the back nine, the Dane emerged as Li's toughest opponent.
The Chinese player's driver was not aiding his chances of victory as he regularly missed fairways, but a couple of fortunate breaks pointed to it always being Li's day. And on the three occasions where he made bogey, they were immediately followed by birdies each time.
However, it looked as though Li's luck has run out when Neergaard-Petersen birdied the most difficult hole of the day, the 15th, via a stunning approach while he bogeyed the same hole moments later.
It was not to be for the 25-year-old, though, as a painful lip out for par at the par-3 17th ultimately gave Li a chance to win it in regulation - an opportunity he took with both hands.
England's Robinson Thompson finished solo third on 13-under ahead of France's Antoine Rozner in fourth on 10-under. South Africa's Jayden Schaper, England's Ben Schmidt and France's Martin Couvra all shared fifth place on nine-under-par.
QATAR MASTERS LEADERBOARD
- -16 Haotong Li (69)
- -15 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (65)
- -13 Brandon Robinson-Thompson (70)
- -10 Antoine Rozner (68)
- -9 Jayden Schaper (72)
- -9 Martin Couvra (71)
- -9 Ben Schmidt (69)
- -8 Adrien Dumont Du Chassart (71)
- -8 MK Kim (72)
- -7 Sam Bairstow (72)
- -7 Matthew Jordan (74)
- -7 Daniel Brown (66)
- -7 Niklas Lemke (72)
Updates From...
HEAR FROM THE CHAMPION
Haotong Li spoke to the DP World Tour immediately after his victory...
"It means a lot."An emotional win for Haotong Li. #CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/rmd6bibLyjFebruary 9, 2025
THE WINNING MOMENT
How good is this photo from Warren Little of Getty Images?
HAOTONG LI WINS IT!
Oh, that is outrageous! What a putt! Li stepped up and confidently pushed his ball towards the hole, throwing his putter down and letting out an almighty roar as it found the cup. An emotional Li has time to soak in the moment as Robinson Thompson tidies up for birdie himself. What a moment for Li to make a four for the first time on the 18th hole this week!
Clinching victory in style, Haotong 💪#CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/v6MYHwsztnFebruary 9, 2025
LEFT IT SHORT
Li's bunker shot wasn't filled with conviction, understandably, and he's left himself a tough 15 foot putt down the hill which should move from right to left. That's for the win. Two putts for a playoff. Here we go.
BUNKER SHOT TO SET UP VICTORY
Li's second shot, which was sitting down in the rough, is gauged out of the thick grass and skips forward into the green-side bunker to the right of target.
From here, it's not the most difficult of shots exactly, but with victory on the line and a large lake staring him in the face immediately behind the flag, this one is really going to test Li's mettle.
ONE HOLE TO WIN IT
The leaders are on the 18th. Haotong Li has made par on this hole in all three rounds so far this week. His attempt at improving on that has not begun positively, with the Chinese pro's drive drifting right and ending in the rough. How brave does he want to be this time in pursuit of the title?... We're about to find out.
This is amazing. Speaking to the TV cameras on his way off the tee box, Li asks: "Do you boys know who is leading?"
He doesn't know! You need to know, Haotong! Unreal.
GREAT TRY
That's a superb effort from Neergaard-Petersen, but it doesn't drop and he'll have to settle for a closing 65 which takes him along Li at 15-under. In response, Li almost made his birdie putt at 17. However, it's a par and he'll go down 18 knowing four or fewer shots wins him the tournament. Par takes it to a playoff and bogey hands Neergaard-Petersen a first DP World Tour title...
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sets the clubhouse target at -15.#CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/2tAfErlWbKFebruary 9, 2025
LAST-CHANCE SALOON
The final hole is a par-5 and Neergaard-Petersen needs an eagle if he is to stand a chance of snatching victory away from Li. Having bombed his drive just off the fairway, the Dane is on board with an eagle putt to come. This will likely be it for the 25-year-old.
Further back, Li has found the green at the par-3 17th, but he is quite a way back so par is not guaranteed. Robinson Thompson is right next to the hole for birdie. That was a great shot from the man who will likely finish third on his own.
LI BACK ON TOP
The Qatar Masters takes yet another twist after the leading duo's rollercoaster couple of holes. Li drives onto the green at the par-4 16th and nestles his lengthy eagle putt right next to the hole for a comfortable birdie three which takes him back to the top.
DIRTY LIP-OUT
He wasn't in the lead for long! Neergaard-Petersen was lucky that his tee shot on the short par-3 17th stayed on green grass, but he appeared to have rescued the situation via a lovely second. A matter of feet out, the Dane saw his par putt do a full 360-degree tour of the hole's top but stayed above ground. A first bogey of the day. Heart-breaking.
NEW LEADER
I mentioned how tough Li's up-and-down was, and it turns out that it was too difficult for the former leader to cope with. His pitch shot had far too much speed behind it and would have gone either further off the green if it had not collided with the hole on the way past. The par attempt fails to land and Li - having led by four earlier today - now trails by one!
THE DANE IS ON LEVEL TERMS
The par-4 16th is a driveable hole which is generating plenty of birdies, as you might expect. Neergaard-Petersen goes hole-high to the left but produces a clumsy chip well past the target. From something like 15-20 feet, he confidently rolls a sweeping right-to-left putt into the cup.
And given what is going on the hole behind, that could a massive moment...
HAO IS YOUR LUCK?
Li has got to go and buy a lottery ticket after this round. It's extraordinary the amount of luck he's getting right now.
The Chinese pro missed the fairway right but saw his ball bounce off a rock and land back in the rough, leaving him 250 to the flag on the par-4. He went for the green but came up well short, so it will be a tough up and down.
To further prove the theory about things going for you when it's your day and vice versa, Robinson Thompson also misses the fairway right but watches his ball stay in the desert and roll just in front of a small stone. He has to chip out sideways and is well on the way to another bogey.
-15 Haotong Li -14 Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenTwo holes to play. Nervous? #CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/iKk3aFMR12February 9, 2025
LEAD DOWN TO ONE
Could this be a pivotal moment in the tournament? Neergaard-Petersen moves to six-under for the day via his latest birdie after that stunning approach shot on the course's hardest hole - the 15th.
Seconds later, Li cleans up a tricky four-to-five foot par as Robinson Thompson does similar. Li's birdie attempt moments earlier was a very good one, burning the left edge of the hole, but it left him that tricky effort coming back. He won't want too many of those in the final few...
LUCKY LI
As Rozner tidies up for par on the 18th to sign for a 68 and finish on 10-under, Li did get lucky with where his ball ended up - his third piece of fortune in the last half an hour or so. But it's one thing being given these opportunities, he still has to take them. The Chinese pro recovers the situation by finding the centre of the green, hole high. He should move on with a par, but the birdie is there for the taking via an outside chance.
Meanwhile, his playing partner is beginning to crack somewhat. A straightforward approach was pulled long and left by Robinson Thompson, and his birdie look has long gone.
SPECTACULAR FROM NEERGAARD-PETERSEN
A hole ahead of the leaders and two strokes behind, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen knows his time is running out if he wants to win this week. On the difficult 15th hole, the Dane draws a stunning approach into three feet and has a near-certain birdie while Li is navigating his way out of the woodland...
"That is an unbelievably good shot!"Another birdie for Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who closes the gap at the top to one. #CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/jd825UPPjqFebruary 9, 2025
LI GOES WELL LEFT
On the 14th tee, Haotong Li backs off after being put off by a passing buggy. When he steps up again, the drive is wayward. Very much so. However, because it's gone so far off line, he might still have a clear shot towards his intended target, albeit from a long way further back than he'd like.
In response, Robinson Thompson blasts his drive down the fairway. That's impressive considering what has just gone down.
ROBINSON THOMPSON THREE PUTT
Li finds the middle of the green at the par-3 13th but leaves his birdie putt well short of the hole as it fades away to the right on approach. No damage is done, though, after he taps in for par.
Having seen the leader strike from a similar line, Robinson-Thompson fires wide left on his own birdie chance. But, goodness me, BRT misses his tidy-up shot and that's a bogey for the Englishman out of nowhere.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the closing stages of the 2025 Qatar Masters.
Haotong Li is the current leader on -15 through 12 holes, but Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and the Chinese pro's playing partner, Brandon Robinson Thompson are right behind on 13-under.
As the final group hits the 13th, we will join the action and bring you all of the key updates as they happen until a champion is crowned. Thanks for tuning in!