Turkish Airlines Open Leaderboard: French Prodigy Sets Clubhouse Lead As He Hunts Maiden Title

MARTIN COUVRA WINS TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN Campillo almost finds the water off the tee and, as a result, cannot execute the shot he needs to make an eagle. With no one able to catch Couvra, the champagne corks are popped and his fellow French professionals greet the young man outside of the scorer's hut. Brilliant scenes.

CHAMPAGNE ON ICE Oh, Martin Couvra can almost taste the win. Campillo is normally fantastic with putter in hand, but the Spaniard left his birdie chance painfully short while right on line. He knew it as well, Campillo, who looks down at the earth despairingly. A hole ahead, Li drew his approach right at the flag while noting that it was on line, but the ball dug its feet in immediately and stopped 15-20 feet short. That could well be that, unless Campillo holes out from the fairway down 18...

COUVRA V CAMPILLO Well, now, this might not be over... Campillo flies his approach into the 17th green, and it bounces - helpfully - to the left before rolling to 20 feet. The Spaniard wasn't that happy with the shot, which saw the ball slightly below his feet while he was trying to draw the ball in, but the result is quite good.

CAMPILLO SAVES PAR AT 16 Campillo was in the right rough off the tee down 16 but whipped one around the trees and somehow escaped with a par. He needs to finish birdie-birdie to force a playoff now. Meanwhile, Haotong Li appears to be done after making a real mess of 16 and having to roll in a long-range try for par. The Chinese pro has to hole out from the fairway on 18 to remain in contention.

COUVRA SETS CLUBHOUSE LEAD A tidy approach left Couvra 20 feet or so at the 18th with a putt that was fast and swinging from right to left. Most players in his position would have left it well short or motored the ball past, given the circumstances, but not Martin Couvra. He delicately pushed it down the slope and - once again - watched his ball pull up right beside the hole. He taps in for a round of 64 (-7) to set the clubhouse target at 17-under par. A great player with a superb head of hair to boot. Martin Couvra sets the clubhouse target at -17 💪#TurkishAirlinesOpen pic.twitter.com/AF1Hzx1pqhMay 11, 2025

COUVRA DOWN BROADWAY Couvra's seven-under final round appears as though it will remain largely trouble-free after the 22-year-old finds dry land with a fairway-wood off the tee. There is water all the way down the left of 18, but he's avoided it. A good start to his final hole. Not far behind, Jorge Campillo has moved within two shots after a birdie at the 15th. This is not the kind of course which really offers birdies down its closing stretch, though, so the Spaniard will have to pull off heroics to even force a playoff, you would have thought.

THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY Let's start with the good. Couvra had well over 50 feet to go on the 17th green and dribbled a beautifully-judged putt down the slope to kick-in range. That's a par no problem. One hole to go and two shots clear. Now to the bad and the really ugly, combined. Haotong Li is in a fair bit of trouble back at the 16th. Stood on the tee box which sits on top of a villa, the Chinese entertainer smother-pull-hooked one so far left that it went onto the 13th fairway. There was briefly some concern that he'd lost it, but the ball has been located. Li has found the correct green from the 13th fairway, but he'll do really well to make par still.

TWO-SHOT SWING Not long ago, there was a crucial two-stroke swing in the tournament. Both Couvra and Haotong Li were on 16-under (different holes) before Couvra birdied the par-5 15th and Li bogeyed the par-4 13th. That leaves us where we are now. At the 15th, Li fires his birdie attempt towards the hole but races it past. He's trying to throw everything at Couvra coming in. On 17, Couvra sends his approach right down the barrel... but it's a club or two short and he has plenty of real estate still to navigate... Martin Couvra opens up a two-shot lead with three holes to play 🙌#TurkishAirlinesOpen pic.twitter.com/3E1rjicMmNMay 11, 2025