Nicolai von Dellingshausen held off Nicolai Hojgaard, Haydn Barron and Kiradech Aphibarnrat to claim his second DP World Tour title at the Australian PGA Championship.

The victory brought several perks, including securing his DP World Tour status for the foreseeable future, prize money of A$425,000 and 500 points in the season-long Race to Dubai.

However, the German was unaware of one of the most attractive benefits of the win – a place in next year’s PGA Championship.

After the final round, Von Dellingshausen was asked what he thought about earning his place in the Major, which will be held at Fields Ranch East in Texas.

He responded: “I didn’t know! Good thing I wasn’t thinking about it.”

Making the achievement even more memorable for the 33-year-old, the PGA Championship will mark his Major debut unless he qualifies for The Masters in April.

Given his odds of winning the Australian PGA Championship, it’s perhaps understandable that a Major debut wasn’t at the forefront of Von Dellingshausen’s mind.

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He began the week as a 350-1 long shot, but saw off some big names, including local favorites Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott, and defending champion David Puig, to claim his first DP World Tour title since the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen's wife and son were in attendance for his victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Von Dellingshausen, whose wife and young son were in attendance at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, said: “It’s something we dreamed of since he was born.

“I tried to stay in the moment as much as I could. I had a stretch, like 12-13-14, where I kind of let it get a little bit under my skin. I was a bit more angry about certain shots that I hit. Just tried to get back into hitting my shots and staying patient.”

Von Dellingshausen’s patience paid off, and he can now look forward to a trip to Texas in May that wasn’t even on his radar at the start of the week.