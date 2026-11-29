The opening event of the DP World Tour season is drawing to a close, with just one round remaining of the Australian PGA Championship.

The first 54 holes proved eventful at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

Some big names missed the cut, including Corey Conners and Harold Varner III.

While some notable names failed to get above the cut line, others made it safely through to the final two rounds.

One of the high-profile players in the field is crowd favorite Cameron Smith, who hauled himself into contention with a brilliant 64 in the second round, before a less successful 18 holes on Saturday.

Smith could only manage a two-over 74 in the third round, which included a triple bogey at the 16th, to leave him tied for 11th with a group of players including defending champion David Puig.

As a result, Smith and Puig were nine back of leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen after 54 holes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nicolai von Dellingshausen led by three after 54 holes of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German led Alex Noren by three shots as he aims for his second DP World Tour title.

Whoever claims the title will win a healthy share of the overall purse of A$2.5m (around $1.6m).

Like last year, the winner will receive A$450,000 (about $300,000).

If a player finishes solo second, he will earn A$275,000 (around $180,000).

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Australian PGA Championship.

Prize money is based on players finishing outright in each position. Actual payouts will vary depending on ties.

Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Breakdown

*Prize money in Australian Dollars