The Ladies European Tour season concludes with the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana.

Casandra Alexander's win at the Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan at the start of the month secured her the season-long LET Order of Merit title and €75,000 in prize money.

However, there is still plenty to play for at Malaga's La Cala Resort - not least substantial prize money.

Heading into the final round of the tournament, Canadian Anna Huang held a one-shot lead over Swiss star Morgane Metraux in pursuit of her fifth LET win at the age of just 18.

There was no cut at the event, so all 74 players remaining after Avani Prashanth's withdrawal are in line for prize money.

For the third consecutive year, the overall purse is €700,000.

In 2025, French player Nastasia Nadaud lifted the trophy to claim a check for €105,000, an identical sum to that earned by Carlota Ciganda for her win two years ago.

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Nastasia Nadaud won the event a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever finishes at the top of the leaderboard will scoop the same figure, with a payment of €63,000 heading to any player who finishes solo second.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.

Andalucia Open De Espana Prize Money Breakdown