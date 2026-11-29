The Ladies European Tour season concludes with the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana.
Casandra Alexander's win at the Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan at the start of the month secured her the season-long LET Order of Merit title and €75,000 in prize money.
However, there is still plenty to play for at Malaga's La Cala Resort - not least substantial prize money.
Heading into the final round of the tournament, Canadian Anna Huang held a one-shot lead over Swiss star Morgane Metraux in pursuit of her fifth LET win at the age of just 18.
There was no cut at the event, so all 74 players remaining after Avani Prashanth's withdrawal are in line for prize money.
For the third consecutive year, the overall purse is €700,000.
In 2025, French player Nastasia Nadaud lifted the trophy to claim a check for €105,000, an identical sum to that earned by Carlota Ciganda for her win two years ago.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Whoever finishes at the top of the leaderboard will scoop the same figure, with a payment of €63,000 heading to any player who finishes solo second.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.
Andalucia Open De Espana Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
€105,000
|
2nd
|
€63,000
|
3rd
|
€42,000
|
4th
|
€31,500
|
5th
|
€25,200
|
6th
|
€21,700
|
7th
|
€19,600
|
8th
|
€17,500
|
9th
|
€16,800
|
10th
|
€16,100
|
11th
|
€15,400
|
12th
|
€14,700
|
13th
|
€14,000
|
14th
|
€13,300
|
15th
|
€12,600
|
16th
|
€12,250
|
17th
|
€11,900
|
18th
|
€11,550
|
19th
|
€11,200
|
20th
|
€10,850
|
21st
|
€10,360
|
22nd
|
€9,870
|
23rd
|
€9,380
|
24th
|
€8,960
|
25th
|
€8,540
|
26th
|
€8,120
|
27th
|
€7,700
|
28th
|
€7,280
|
29th
|
€6,860
|
30th
|
€6,440
|
31st
|
€6,020
|
32nd
|
€5,740
|
33rd
|
€5,460
|
34th
|
€5,180
|
35th
|
€4,900
|
36th
|
€4,620
|
37th
|
€4,340
|
38th
|
€4,130
|
39th
|
€3,920
|
40th
|
€3,850
|
41st
|
€3,780
|
42nd
|
€3,710
|
43rd
|
€3,640
|
44th
|
€3,570
|
45th
|
€3,430
|
46th
|
€3,360
|
47th
|
€3,290
|
48th
|
€3,150
|
49th
|
€3,080
|
50th
|
€3,010
|
51st
|
€2,940
|
52nd
|
€2,870
|
53rd
|
€2,800
|
54th
|
€2,730
|
55th
|
€2,660
|
56th
|
€2,590
|
57th
|
€2,520
|
58th
|
€2,450
|
59th
|
€2,380
|
60th
|
€2,310
|
61st
|
€2,240
|
62nd
|
€2,170
|
63rd
|
€2,100
|
64th
|
€2,030
|
65th
|
€1,960
|
66th
|
€1,890
|
67th
|
€1,820
|
68th
|
€1,680
|
69th
|
€1,610
|
70th
|
€1,540
|
71st
|
€1,470
|
72nd
|
€1,400
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.