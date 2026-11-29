Anna Huang is one of the game's rising stars, with several notable achievements in her fledgling professional career.

Here are 10 things to know about the Canadian pro.

Anna Huang Facts

1. Anna Huang was born on October 30th 2008 in Vancouver, Canada.

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2. She began playing the game at the age of four after being introduced to it by her parents.

3. She also played tennis growing up.

4. Huang earned her LET status Q-School in December 2024 while still an amateur.

5. Huang turned professional in 2025 at the age of 16.

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6. Her Major debut came at the 2025 US Women’s Open, where she was the youngest professional in the field.

7. With victory at the 2026 Lalla Meryem Cup, she became the youngest player in LET history to win three times on the circuit. She was still 17 at the time.

8. The previous record holder was one of Huang’s idols, Lydia Ko.

Anna Huang won her fourth LET title at the 2026 PIF London Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. She subsequently broke Ko's record for four LET titles, aged 17 years, nine months and 10 days, with victory at the 2026 PIF London Championship.

10. Her father is both her caddie and her coach.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Anna Huang Bio Born October 30th 2008, Vancouver, Canada Turned Pro 2025 Current Tour LET Professional Wins 4