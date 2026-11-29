Anna Huang is one of the game's rising stars, with several notable achievements in her fledgling professional career.
Here are 10 things to know about the Canadian pro.
Anna Huang Facts
1. Anna Huang was born on October 30th 2008 in Vancouver, Canada.
2. She began playing the game at the age of four after being introduced to it by her parents.
3. She also played tennis growing up.
4. Huang earned her LET status Q-School in December 2024 while still an amateur.
5. Huang turned professional in 2025 at the age of 16.
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6. Her Major debut came at the 2025 US Women’s Open, where she was the youngest professional in the field.
7. With victory at the 2026 Lalla Meryem Cup, she became the youngest player in LET history to win three times on the circuit. She was still 17 at the time.
8. The previous record holder was one of Huang’s idols, Lydia Ko.
9. She subsequently broke Ko's record for four LET titles, aged 17 years, nine months and 10 days, with victory at the 2026 PIF London Championship.
10. Her father is both her caddie and her coach.
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Born
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October 30th 2008, Vancouver, Canada
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Turned Pro
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2025
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Current Tour
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LET
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Professional Wins
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4
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Tour
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Event
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Winning Score
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Ladies European Tour
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2025 La Sella Open
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-20 (seven shots)
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Ladies European Tour
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2025 Lacoste Ladies Open de France
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-16 (two shots)
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Ladies European Tour
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2026 Lalla Meryem Cup
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-14 (one shot)
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Ladies European Tour
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2026 PIF London Championship
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-22 (two shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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