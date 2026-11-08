World Wide Technology Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's second consecutive week in Mexico is nearing its conclusion, with just one round to play of the World Wide Technology Championship.
A week after Andrew Novak cruised to victory at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the action comes from the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Golf Course.
Following this week's event, there will be just two more opportunities for players to secure a PGA Tour card for 2027 if they haven't yet done so.
As a result, for many in this week's field, the emphasis is likely as much on how many FedExCup Fall points they can accumulate as the prize money they can win.
After the season-ending RSM Classic, which is now just two weeks away, only those in the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall standings, unless otherwise exempt, will earn full playing privileges for next season.
With the Austin Championship and the season finale still to come, there will be other opportunities for players to earn the necessary points if they find themselves outside the top 100 on Sunday.
However, it emphasises that, at this stage of the season, there's considerably more than prize money at stake.
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Despite that, the money available is unlikely to be an afterthought, with the purse set at $6m, the same as at last year's event.
Back then, Ben Griffin claimed his third win of 2025 at the event to bank $1.08m.
Whoever lifts the trophy this year will earn the same sum. After three rounds, PGA Tour rookie Ben James led the way by four shots on 21 under, with other players in contention including Ryan Gerard, Chris Kirk and Denny McCarthy.
If a player finishes solo second, they will claim $654,000, while any player placing solo third after four rounds will earn $414,000.
Below is the full prize money payout for the World Wide Technology Championship before ties are taken into account.
World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$1,080,000
|
2nd
|
$654,000
|
3rd
|
$414,000
|
4th
|
$294,000
|
5th
|
$246,000
|
6th
|
$217,500
|
7th
|
$202,500
|
8th
|
$187,500
|
9th
|
$175,500
|
10th
|
$163,500
|
11th
|
$151,500
|
12th
|
$139,500
|
13th
|
$127,500
|
14th
|
$115,500
|
15th
|
$109,500
|
16th
|
$103,500
|
17th
|
$97,500
|
18th
|
$91,500
|
19th
|
$85,500
|
20th
|
$79,500
|
21st
|
$73,500
|
22nd
|
$67,500
|
23rd
|
$62,700
|
24th
|
$57,900
|
25th
|
$53,100
|
26th
|
$48,300
|
27th
|
$46,500
|
28th
|
$44,700
|
29th
|
$42,900
|
30th
|
$41,100
|
31st
|
$39,300
|
32nd
|
$37,500
|
33rd
|
$35,700
|
34th
|
$34,200
|
35th
|
$32,700
|
36th
|
$31,200
|
37th
|
$29,700
|
38th
|
$28,500
|
39th
|
$27,300
|
40th
|
$26,100
|
41st
|
$24,900
|
42nd
|
$24,900
|
43rd
|
$22,500
|
44th
|
$21,300
|
45th
|
$20,100
|
46th
|
$18,900
|
47th
|
$17,700
|
48th
|
$16,740
|
49th
|
$15,900
|
50th
|
$15,420
|
51st
|
$15,060
|
52nd
|
$14,700
|
53rd
|
$14,460
|
54th
|
$14,220
|
55th
|
$14,100
|
56th
|
$13,980
|
57th
|
$13,860
|
58th
|
$13,740
|
59th
|
$13,620
|
60th
|
$13,500
|
61st
|
$13,380
|
62nd
|
$13,260
|
63rd
|
$13,140
|
64th
|
$13,020
|
65th
|
$12,900
|
66th
|
$12,780
|
67th
|
$12,660
|
68th
|
$12,540
|
69th
|
$12,420
|
70th
|
$12,300
|
71st
|
$12,180
|
72nd
|
$12,060
|
73rd
|
$11,940
|
74th
|
$11,820
|
75th
|
$11,700
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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