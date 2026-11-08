World Wide Technology Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The overall tournament purse is identical to last year as the El Cardonal Golf Course event reaches the closing stages

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Ben James at the World Wide Technology Championship
Ben James led after three rounds of the tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The PGA Tour's second consecutive week in Mexico is nearing its conclusion, with just one round to play of the World Wide Technology Championship.

A week after Andrew Novak cruised to victory at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the action comes from the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Golf Course.

Following this week's event, there will be just two more opportunities for players to secure a PGA Tour card for 2027 if they haven't yet done so.

As a result, for many in this week's field, the emphasis is likely as much on how many FedExCup Fall points they can accumulate as the prize money they can win.

After the season-ending RSM Classic, which is now just two weeks away, only those in the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall standings, unless otherwise exempt, will earn full playing privileges for next season.

With the Austin Championship and the season finale still to come, there will be other opportunities for players to earn the necessary points if they find themselves outside the top 100 on Sunday.

El Cardonal Golf Course

The tournament comes from El Cardonal Golf Course

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it emphasises that, at this stage of the season, there's considerably more than prize money at stake.

Despite that, the money available is unlikely to be an afterthought, with the purse set at $6m, the same as at last year's event.

Back then, Ben Griffin claimed his third win of 2025 at the event to bank $1.08m.

Whoever lifts the trophy this year will earn the same sum. After three rounds, PGA Tour rookie Ben James led the way by four shots on 21 under, with other players in contention including Ryan Gerard, Chris Kirk and Denny McCarthy.

Ben Griffin with the World Wide Technology Championship trophy

Ben Griffin won the title 12 months ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a player finishes solo second, they will claim $654,000, while any player placing solo third after four rounds will earn $414,000.

Below is the full prize money payout for the World Wide Technology Championship before ties are taken into account.

World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

66th

$12,780

67th

$12,660

68th

$12,540

69th

$12,420

70th

$12,300

71st

$12,180

72nd

$12,060

73rd

$11,940

74th

$11,820

75th

$11,700
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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