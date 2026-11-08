World Wide Technology Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's second consecutive week in Mexico is nearing its conclusion, with just one round to play of the World Wide Technology Championship.

A week after Andrew Novak cruised to victory at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the action comes from the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Golf Course.

Following this week's event, there will be just two more opportunities for players to secure a PGA Tour card for 2027 if they haven't yet done so.

As a result, for many in this week's field, the emphasis is likely as much on how many FedExCup Fall points they can accumulate as the prize money they can win.

After the season-ending RSM Classic, which is now just two weeks away, only those in the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall standings, unless otherwise exempt, will earn full playing privileges for next season.

With the Austin Championship and the season finale still to come, there will be other opportunities for players to earn the necessary points if they find themselves outside the top 100 on Sunday.

The tournament comes from El Cardonal Golf Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it emphasises that, at this stage of the season, there's considerably more than prize money at stake.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite that, the money available is unlikely to be an afterthought, with the purse set at $6m, the same as at last year's event.

Back then, Ben Griffin claimed his third win of 2025 at the event to bank $1.08m.

Whoever lifts the trophy this year will earn the same sum. After three rounds, PGA Tour rookie Ben James led the way by four shots on 21 under, with other players in contention including Ryan Gerard, Chris Kirk and Denny McCarthy.

Ben Griffin won the title 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

If a player finishes solo second, they will claim $654,000, while any player placing solo third after four rounds will earn $414,000.

Below is the full prize money payout for the World Wide Technology Championship before ties are taken into account.

World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Breakdown