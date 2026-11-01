HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?
The highest prize money payout of the season is on the line for the 45 players involved in this week's HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada
The HotelPlanner Tour's Grand Final has reached its final day and the futures of all 45 players will be decided once and for all after just 18 more holes.
Coming into the closing event, it was possible for every single player in the field to achieve their goal of promotion to the DP World Tour - even if it meant managing a win.
Yet, through three rounds, some have almost certainly missed their chance this time around and will need to go to Q-School or take another crack at it next year.
But regardless of whether a player lands inside the top-15 of the Road to Mallorca rankings after today's final round or not, they will collect guaranteed prize money.
There's a minimum of 3,000 euros on offer (circa $3,339) at Club de Golf Alcanada from the overall prize purse of 500,000 euros - the largest total of the season.
As for the winner, not only will they claim a DP World Tour card next season, but they will also clinch a payout of 85,000 euros (almost $95,000).
The runner-up this week will bank 54,000 euros ($60,000) while each of the top-15 players on the leaderboard in Spain should take away at least $10,000.
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Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final before ties are taken into account.
HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
€85,000
|
2nd
|
€54,000
|
3rd
|
€34,000
|
4th
|
€28,000
|
5th
|
€23,000
|
6th
|
€20,000
|
7th
|
€17,500
|
8th
|
€15,000
|
9th
|
€13,500
|
10th
|
€12,500
|
11th
|
€11,500
|
12th
|
€10,500
|
13th
|
€10,000
|
14th
|
€9,500
|
15th
|
€9,000
|
16th
|
€8,500
|
17th
|
€8,000
|
18th
|
€7,500
|
19th
|
€7,000
|
20th
|
€6,500
|
21st
|
€6,100
|
22nd
|
€5,750
|
23rd
|
€5,500
|
24th
|
€5,250
|
25th
|
€5,000
|
26th
|
€4,900
|
27th
|
€4,800
|
28th
|
€4,700
|
29th
|
€4,600
|
30th
|
€4,500
|
31st
|
€4,400
|
32nd
|
€4,300
|
33rd
|
€4,200
|
34th
|
€4,100
|
35th
|
€4,000
|
36th
|
€3,900
|
37th
|
€3,800
|
38th
|
€3,700
|
39th
|
€3,600
|
40th
|
€3,500
|
41st
|
€3,400
|
42nd
|
€3,300
|
43rd
|
€3,200
|
44th
|
€3,100
|
45th
|
€3,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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