HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The HotelPlanner Tour's Grand Final has reached its final day and the futures of all 45 players will be decided once and for all after just 18 more holes.

Coming into the closing event, it was possible for every single player in the field to achieve their goal of promotion to the DP World Tour - even if it meant managing a win.

Yet, through three rounds, some have almost certainly missed their chance this time around and will need to go to Q-School or take another crack at it next year.

But regardless of whether a player lands inside the top-15 of the Road to Mallorca rankings after today's final round or not, they will collect guaranteed prize money.

There's a minimum of 3,000 euros on offer (circa $3,339) at Club de Golf Alcanada from the overall prize purse of 500,000 euros - the largest total of the season.

As for the winner, not only will they claim a DP World Tour card next season, but they will also clinch a payout of 85,000 euros (almost $95,000).

The runner-up this week will bank 54,000 euros ($60,000) while each of the top-15 players on the leaderboard in Spain should take away at least $10,000.

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Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final before ties are taken into account.

HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final Prize Money Breakdown