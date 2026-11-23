The final PGA Tour event of the season, the RSM Classic, is drawing to a close at Sea Island, Georgia.

Because of its status as the last of the FedExCup Fall events, there is more at stake this week than in many other tournaments.

Finnish player Sami Valimaki is defending the title he won a year ago.



Meanwhile, many other players have another priority, namely securing their full PGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

Sami Valimaki won a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

For those not otherwise exempt, the tournament offers the final opportunity for players to secure their places in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings, with several notable names on the bubble at the start of the week.

As a result, it could be argued that the prize money is less important to some players than the potentially career-defining perks at stake.

However. there are still ample opportunities for those who made the cut to boost their bank balances by a substantial margin, with $400,000 more than what was on offer a year ago.

Back then, Valimaki picked up a check for $1.2 million from an overall payout of $7 million.

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This year, $7.4 million is on the table, with the winner set to claim prize money of $1.332 million.

If a player finishes solo second, he will earn $806,600, while everyone in the top 19 is in line for a six-figure payout.

After a washout on Saturday, the tournament is due to finish on Monday. At the 54-hole stage, Rasmus Hojgaard and Michael Thorbjornsen co-led at 13-under.

Rasmus Hojgaard co-leads with a round remaining (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the full prize money payout for the RSM Classic.

Prize money is based on players finishing outright in each position. Actual payouts will vary depending on ties.

RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2026