The final PGA Tour event of the season, the RSM Classic, is drawing to a close at Sea Island, Georgia.
Because of its status as the last of the FedExCup Fall events, there is more at stake this week than in many other tournaments.
Finnish player Sami Valimaki is defending the title he won a year ago.
Meanwhile, many other players have another priority, namely securing their full PGA Tour card for the 2027 season.
For those not otherwise exempt, the tournament offers the final opportunity for players to secure their places in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings, with several notable names on the bubble at the start of the week.
As a result, it could be argued that the prize money is less important to some players than the potentially career-defining perks at stake.
However. there are still ample opportunities for those who made the cut to boost their bank balances by a substantial margin, with $400,000 more than what was on offer a year ago.
Back then, Valimaki picked up a check for $1.2 million from an overall payout of $7 million.
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This year, $7.4 million is on the table, with the winner set to claim prize money of $1.332 million.
If a player finishes solo second, he will earn $806,600, while everyone in the top 19 is in line for a six-figure payout.
After a washout on Saturday, the tournament is due to finish on Monday. At the 54-hole stage, Rasmus Hojgaard and Michael Thorbjornsen co-led at 13-under.
Below is the full prize money payout for the RSM Classic.
Prize money is based on players finishing outright in each position. Actual payouts will vary depending on ties.
RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2026
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$1,332,000
|
2nd
|
$806,600
|
3rd
|
$510,600
|
4th
|
$362,600
|
5th
|
$303,400
|
6th
|
$268,250
|
7th
|
$249,750
|
8th
|
$231,250
|
9th
|
$216,450
|
10th
|
$201,650
|
11th
|
$186,850
|
12th
|
$172,050
|
13th
|
$157,250
|
14th
|
$142,450
|
15th
|
$135,050
|
16th
|
$127,650
|
17th
|
$120,250
|
18th
|
$112,850
|
19th
|
$105,450
|
20th
|
$98,050
|
21st
|
$90,650
|
22nd
|
$83,250
|
23rd
|
$77,330
|
24th
|
$71,410
|
25th
|
$65,490
|
26th
|
$59,570
|
27th
|
$57,350
|
28th
|
$55,130
|
29th
|
$52,910
|
30th
|
$50,690
|
31st
|
$48,470
|
32nd
|
$48,470
|
33rd
|
$44,030
|
34th
|
$42,180
|
35th
|
$40,330
|
36th
|
$38,480
|
37th
|
$36,630
|
38th
|
$35,150
|
39th
|
$33,670
|
40th
|
$32,190
|
41st
|
$30,710
|
42nd
|
$29,230
|
43rd
|
$27,750
|
44th
|
$26,270
|
45th
|
$24,790
|
46th
|
$23,310
|
47th
|
$21,830
|
48th
|
$20,646
|
49th
|
$19,610
|
50th
|
$19,018
|
51st
|
$18,574
|
52nd
|
$18,130
|
53rd
|
$17,834
|
54th
|
$17,834
|
55th
|
$17,390
|
56th
|
$17,242
|
57th
|
$17,094
|
58th
|
$16,946
|
59th
|
$16,798
|
60th
|
$16,798
|
61st
|
$16,502
|
62nd
|
$16,354
|
63rd
|
$16,354
|
64th
|
$16,058
|
65th
|
$15,910
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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