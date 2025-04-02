Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Tee Times - Round One
Lottie Woad returns to defend her Augusta National Women's Amateur title, with the Amateur World No.1 getting her first round underway alongside Amateur World No.2 Jasmine Koo
Following on from a thrilling 2024 event, the Augusta National Women's Amateur returns for a sixth edition in 2025.
Defending champion Lottie Woad starts as favorite and, at Champions Retreat on Wednesday, the Amateur World No.1 gets her campaign underway alongside Amateur World No.2 Jasmine Koo and European Ladies Amateur winner Louise Rydqvist at 9.44am local time (EST).
Along with Woad and Koo, Mirabel Ting, who already has five collegiate wins this season, will tee off at 10.07am local time, two groups behind Woad and Koo, with Ting heading out with Amanda Sambach and Mamika Shinchi.
A two-tee start will be in place at Champions Retreat, which stages the first 36 holes of the ANWA before Augusta National hosts the final round on Saturday.
Format-wise, the now 71 player field (Amateur World No.4 Rianne Malixi withdrew on Tuesday), will play two rounds at Champions Retreat before the top 30 players move on to Augusta.
If there's a tie after 36 holes then a playoff will take place to determine who receives the final spots.
Check out the full Augusta National Women's Amateur tee times for the first round:
Augusta National Women's Amateur Tee Times
1st Hole (ET/BST)
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Macy Pate, Arianna Lau, Caterina Don
- 8.12am (1.12pm): Eunseo Choi, Avery Weed, Meja Ortengren
- 8.23am (1.23pm): Minseo Hung, Rachel Heck, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Catherine Park, Kendall Todd, Emma Kaisa Bunch
- 8.46am (1.46pm): Tsubasa Kajitani, Casey Weidenfeld, Beth Coulter
- 8.58am (1.58pm): Megan Streicher, Patience Rhodes, Kary Hollenbaugh
- 9.09am (2.09pm): Rocio Tejedo, Kelly Xu, Achiraya Sriwong
- 9.21am (2.21pm): Lauren Olivares, Carolina Canales, Ko Kurabayashi
- 9.32am (2.32pm): Catherine Rao, Hannah Darling, Anna Davis
- 9.44am (2.44pm): Lottie Woad, Jasmine Koo, Louise Rydqvist
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Kiara Romero, Maria Jose Marin, Gianna Clemente
- 10.07am (3.07pm): Mirabel Ting, Amanda Sambach, Mamika Shinchi
10th Hole (ET/BST)
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Nikki Oh, Jeneath Wong, Elise Lee
- 8.12am (1.12pm): Megha Ganne, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- 8.23am (1.23pm): Soomin Oh, Eila Galitsky, Bailey Shoemaker
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Phoebe Brinker, Catie Craig, Caitlyn Macnab
- 8.46am (1.46pm): Carolina Melgrati, Avery McCrery, Scarlett Schremmer
- 8.58am (1.58pm): Mackenzie Lee, Paula Martin Sampedro, Riana Mission
- 9.09am (2.09pm): Shiyuan Zhou, Andrea Revuelta, Lauryn Nguyen
- 9.21am (2.21pm): Lauren Kim, Isabella McCauley, Carla Bernat Escuder
- 9.32am (2.32pm): Francesca Fiorellini, Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Andie Smith
- 9.44am (2.44pm): Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Sarah Hammett
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Farah O’Keefe, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Emma McMyler
- 10.07am (3.07pm): Huai-Chien Hsu, Katie Li, Havanna Torstensson
