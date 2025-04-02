Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Tee Times - Round One

Lottie Woad returns to defend her Augusta National Women's Amateur title, with the Amateur World No.1 getting her first round underway alongside Amateur World No.2 Jasmine Koo

Jasmine Koo watches a tee shot, Lottie Woad walks on the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Following on from a thrilling 2024 event, the Augusta National Women's Amateur returns for a sixth edition in 2025.

Defending champion Lottie Woad starts as favorite and, at Champions Retreat on Wednesday, the Amateur World No.1 gets her campaign underway alongside Amateur World No.2 Jasmine Koo and European Ladies Amateur winner Louise Rydqvist at 9.44am local time (EST).

Lottie Woad holds the Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Woad and Koo, Mirabel Ting, who already has five collegiate wins this season, will tee off at 10.07am local time, two groups behind Woad and Koo, with Ting heading out with Amanda Sambach and Mamika Shinchi.

A two-tee start will be in place at Champions Retreat, which stages the first 36 holes of the ANWA before Augusta National hosts the final round on Saturday.

Format-wise, the now 71 player field (Amateur World No.4 Rianne Malixi withdrew on Tuesday), will play two rounds at Champions Retreat before the top 30 players move on to Augusta.

If there's a tie after 36 holes then a playoff will take place to determine who receives the final spots.

Three golfers walk down the fairway at the Augusta National Women's Amateur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full Augusta National Women's Amateur tee times for the first round:

Augusta National Women's Amateur Tee Times

1st Hole (ET/BST)

  • 8.00am (1.00pm): Macy Pate, Arianna Lau, Caterina Don
  • 8.12am (1.12pm): Eunseo Choi, Avery Weed, Meja Ortengren
  • 8.23am (1.23pm): Minseo Hung, Rachel Heck, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Catherine Park, Kendall Todd, Emma Kaisa Bunch
  • 8.46am (1.46pm): Tsubasa Kajitani, Casey Weidenfeld, Beth Coulter
  • 8.58am (1.58pm): Megan Streicher, Patience Rhodes, Kary Hollenbaugh
  • 9.09am (2.09pm): Rocio Tejedo, Kelly Xu, Achiraya Sriwong
  • 9.21am (2.21pm): Lauren Olivares, Carolina Canales, Ko Kurabayashi
  • 9.32am (2.32pm): Catherine Rao, Hannah Darling, Anna Davis
  • 9.44am (2.44pm): Lottie Woad, Jasmine Koo, Louise Rydqvist
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Kiara Romero, Maria Jose Marin, Gianna Clemente
  • 10.07am (3.07pm): Mirabel Ting, Amanda Sambach, Mamika Shinchi

10th Hole (ET/BST)

  • 8.00am (1.00pm): Nikki Oh, Jeneath Wong, Elise Lee
  • 8.12am (1.12pm): Megha Ganne, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
  • 8.23am (1.23pm): Soomin Oh, Eila Galitsky, Bailey Shoemaker
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Phoebe Brinker, Catie Craig, Caitlyn Macnab
  • 8.46am (1.46pm): Carolina Melgrati, Avery McCrery, Scarlett Schremmer
  • 8.58am (1.58pm): Mackenzie Lee, Paula Martin Sampedro, Riana Mission
  • 9.09am (2.09pm): Shiyuan Zhou, Andrea Revuelta, Lauryn Nguyen
  • 9.21am (2.21pm): Lauren Kim, Isabella McCauley, Carla Bernat Escuder
  • 9.32am (2.32pm): Francesca Fiorellini, Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Andie Smith
  • 9.44am (2.44pm): Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Sarah Hammett
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Farah O’Keefe, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Emma McMyler
  • 10.07am (3.07pm): Huai-Chien Hsu, Katie Li, Havanna Torstensson
TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸