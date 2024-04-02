What Is The Format Of The Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Set for its fifth edition, how is the winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur decided?
Debuting in 2019, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which directly precedes The Masters, is set for its 5th edition.
The ANWA, as it’s commonly known, was established to inspire greater interest and participation in the women's game, while at the same time acknowledging Augusta National’s long history of supporting amateur golf. Bobby Jones, co-founder of the club and Masters Tournament, was the most successful amateur golfer ever to compete at a national and international level.
What Is The Format Of ANWA
An international field of the best amateur female golfers will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. Champions Retreat Golf Club, which is just outside Augusta will host the first two rounds on the Island and Bluff nines.
The field will then be cut to the top 30 players after 36 holes with a playoff for the last spots if necessary. The full field will enjoy a practice round at Augusta National before the top 30 compete for the title over the exclusive course. In the event of a tie after 54 holes, the winner will be decided by a sudden-death playoff.
In addition to lifting the coveted trophy, the winner will receive an invitation to the next five ANWAs, this year’s US Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open, as well as any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur events for which she is otherwise eligible prior to the next ANWA, providing of course, that she remains an amateur.
Last year, Rose Zhang, who was the top-ranked female amateur player in the world at the time clinched the ANWA title before turning professional. Although Zhang won’t be competing this year, seven other players that finished in the top-10 last year will be competing again on this global stage.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
