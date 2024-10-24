Louise Rydqvist Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Swedish Golfer
Louise Rydqvist is one of the most promising amateurs to come out of Sweden and plays for the University of South Carolina - get to know her better with these facts
Louise Rydqvist is a Swedish amateur golfer who plays collegiately at the University of South Carolina. She has several wins as an amateur, including the 2024 European Ladies Amateur, and has been ranked as high as ninth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Get to know Rydqvist better with these 12 facts…
Louise Rydqvist Facts:
1. Rydqvist was born on 18 July 2001 in Varnamo, Sweden.
2. She started playing golf in her teens, having tried “nearly every other sport other than golf until I was around 13”. She told the Gamecocks website in 2023: “Before that, I did figure skating for eight years. I did soccer for seven years. I played tennis, swimming, horse riding, and floor ball. I played my first (golf) tournament when I was 14, and I did my first tournament with the Swedish National Team when I was 15. It kind of took off from there. My handicap started going down, and I saw that I was getting good at it, and then I really started getting competitive.”
3. Like many Swedish golfers, Rydqvist grew up idolizing LPGA Tour legend Annika Sorenstam. “The way Annika has been such a legend for the game of golf and how she has helped grow the game, especially women’s golf, means a lot,” she said.
4. Rydqvist attended Filbornaskolan in Helsinborg, a prestigious Swedish high school that focuses on sport that includes several notable golfers as alumni, including Linn Grant, Maja Stark and Ludvig Aberg.
5. She claimed her first – and only – pro victory as an amateur at the 2020 Johannesberg Ladies Open, with the win helping her finish in a tie for first in the Swedish Golf Tour order of merit.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Rydqvist earned an athletic scholarship to the University of South Carolina and joined the Gamecocks women’s golf team in 2021. She is a double major in finance and marketing, and boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA.
7. She finished runner-up at the 2022 Women's Amateur Championship, losing 4&3 in the final to Jess Baker.
8. Rydqvist won her first collegiate event at the 2023 ANNIKA Intercollegiate, which is named after her idol Sorenstam. She said the victory “meant everything” and she even received a congratulatory message from Sorenstam. “Annika has been such a role model for me since I’m also a Swede,” she said. “It’s a very special feeling to be able to walk up to her and just say, hey, how are you doing, in Swedish … She congratulated me and sent me a message on Instagram.”
A post shared by Louise Rydqvist (@louiserydqvist)
A photo posted by on
9. She made her LPGA Tour debut at The ANNIKA in 2023, thanks to her victory at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate earlier in the year. She made the cut and finished in a tie for 46th on four under.
10. Rydqvist won the European Ladies Amateur Championship in 2024, which earned her a spot at the 2024 Women’s British Open. She managed to make the cut in her Major debut at St Andrews, finishing in a tie for 60th on seven over.
11. Her accolades in college include WGCA First-Team All-American, First-Team All-SEC and the Edith Cummings Munson Award, an honor given to the top collegiate golfer who excels in academics. She has ranked as high as ninth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
12. She has represented Sweden at the European Girls' Team Championship, Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, World Junior Girls Championship, European Ladies' Team Championship, Espirito Santo Trophy and Arnold Palmer Cup.
|Born
|18 July 2001 - Varnamo, Sweden
|College
|University of South Carolina
Louise Rydqvist Wins
- 2016 Puma/Cobra Junior Masters Invitational
- 2017 Delsjo Junior Open
- 2019 PGA Junior Open by Titleist
- 2020 Johannesberg Ladies Open
- 2023 Annika Intercollegiate
- 2024 European Ladies Amateur Championship
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
How Does Your Driving Accuracy Compare To The PGA Tour Average? (Plus 5 Tips To Help Close The Gap)
Driving accuracy is a key measure for success on the PGA Tour... and it's no different at the amateur level. These five tips can help you find more fairways
By Barry Plummer Published
-
LIV Golf Makes Major Change To 2024 Promotions Event
The 2024 LIV Golf Promotions event has reduced the spots on offer for the 2025 season from three to just one
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Rico Hoey Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Rico Hoey has two wins as a professional and plays on the PGA Tour - here are some facts you may not know about the American-Filipino golfer
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Louis Oosthuizen Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer
Louis Oosthuizen is one of the most successful players in the professional game - here are some facts you may not know about the LIV Golf star
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Which College Players Have Earned Tour Cards Via PGA Tour University?
PGA Tour University launched in 2020 to offer men's college golfers a clear pathway to the professional game - here are the players who have earned tour cards via its rankings so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Can I Watch College Golf?
College golf may not enjoy coverage as extensive as the biggest professional events, but there are still several options for watching various events as the action unfolds
By Mike Hall Published
-
NCAA Division I College Golf Conferences
NCAA Division I is divided into a number of conferences comprising over 300 universities across the US – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
What’s The Scoring Average Of College Golfers?
Enrolling in a college golf program is a dream for many, but what’s the average score a player needs to get to that level?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Julien Guerrier Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The French Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour golfer Julien Guerrier via these facts regarding his life and career to date
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Pac-12 Championship Winners Through The Years
One of NCAA Division I’s most prestigious conferences is the Pac-12 Conference – here are the teams and individuals who have won it through the years
By Mike Hall Published