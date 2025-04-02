Rianne Malixi Withdraws From Augusta National Women's Amateur With Back Injury

Rianne Malixi had been among the favorites going into the Augusta National Women's Amateur, but the US Women’s Amateur champion has been forced to withdraw due to injury

One of the favorites to lift the Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy has been forced to withdraw just 24 hours before the start of the event on Wednesday.

Rianne Malixi was fifth favorite with bookmakers but, on Tuesday, the US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur winner in 2024, withdrew after a lower back injury.

Having withdrawn from her last event, the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, with a back strain, the Amateur World No.4 had been hoping to recover before the tournament in Georgia.

However, after reportedly playing just four holes at Champions Retreat during her practice round on Tuesday, Malixi withdrew after being able to no longer continue.

Following the withdrawal, Malixi, who has dealt with back issues previously, claimed that she was playing at only 40-50%, before then revealing that she had undergone an MRI, but declined to go into specifics. She wasn't replaced in the field, with the number of players now standing at 71.

Claiming the US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur in 2024, Malixi became just the second player in history to accomplish the feat in the same year, mimicking Eun Jeong Seong in 2016.

Defeating Asterisk Talley in both finals, Malixi made her ANWA tournament debut back in 2024, missing the cut after rounds of 74 and 79.

Champions Retreat will host the first two rounds of the ANWA on Wednesday and Thursday, with the final round at Augusta National then taking place on Saturday 5th April.

Last year, Lottie Woad claimed the title after birdieing three of her final four holes. She comes into the event as the favorite, with second and third favorites, Jasmine Koo and Mirabel Ting, hoping to add their name to the roll of honor.

