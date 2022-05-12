Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

AT&T Byron Nelson 2022 Live Stream

The PGA Tour returns to the AT&T Byron Nelson this week. Previously played at Trinity Forest Golf Club, in 2021 the event moved to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, a private golf club designed by Tom Weiskopf, and in 2022 this has remained as such.

Importantly the event will act as the final tune up for the second Major of 2022 next week, the PGA Championship hosted at Southern Hills. As such there are a number of big names down to compete, for example Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is in action, along with Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.

Some other big names in the field are Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood, Marc Leishman, Will Zalatoris and Joaquin Niemann.

AT&T Byron Nelson Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

US TV Schedule - 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

All times EST

Thursday, May 12: 4-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, May 13: 4-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, May 14: 1-3pm (Golf Channel), 3-6pm NBC

Sunday, May 15: 1-3pm (Golf Channel), 3-6pm NBC

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week and NBC itself will take over as the tournament heats up over the weekend.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

Thursday, May 12: 6.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, May 13: 6.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, May 14: 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, May 15: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

Friday, May 13: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, May 14: 6am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, May 15: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, May 16: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

