Asian Tour's LIV Golf-Backed International Series Cambodia Cancelled Due To Political Tensions

The Asian Tour's upcoming International Series Cambodia tournament has been cancelled due to political tensions around the Cambodia and Thailand border.

The two south-east Asia countries have been in dispute over their shared border this year, which led to a reported 40 deaths in July and thousands displaced after fighting broke out. A ceasefire has been agreed but the situation remains tense.

The $2m International Series Cambodia was due to make its debut next month at Chhun On Golf Club on the 10-event elevated series but will no longer go ahead, the Asian Tour has confirmed.

The International Series is backed by LIV Golf and sees the rankings leader earn a full LIV card for 2026.

The Cambodia event was expected to feature some LIV Golf players as well as the majority of the Asian Tour's top stars.

(Image credit: Chhun On Golf Club)

The series will now just be nine events this year if the event is not replaced, with four having already been played and five remaining.

The next tournament on the schedule gets underway on October 2 with the Jakarta International Championship, which takes place the week before the Cambodia event was scheduled.

The International Series will then resume later in October with the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus before the LINK Hong Kong Open, Moutai Singapore Open and the season-ending PIF Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Joaquin Niemann topped the International Series rankings in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: "In light of recent developments in the region, and in consultation with our partners at the Royal Group, the International Series Cambodia presented by Royal Group tournament will not take place as planned.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Royal Group, Chhun On Golf Club, and the people of Cambodia for their support throughout the planning of this event. Our thoughts are with those affected during this complex time and we remain confident that Cambodia will provide a wonderful stage for world-class golf in the future. We look forward to the opportunity to return when circumstances allow."

Neak Oknha Kith Meng, Chairman of tournament sponsor Royal Group, said: "We recognise the importance of compassion in these times. The Royal Group remains committed to supporting Cambodia and its people. We look forward to the time for this sporting event to take place and serve as a platform for national pride and unity."

International Series schedule 2026