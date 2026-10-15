Asian Tour Postpones $5m Season Finale Amid Saudi Security Fears
The Asian Tour has postponed its flagship season-ending PIF Saudi International tournament in the wake of security fears in the country
The Asian Tour has announced the postponement of the PIF Saudi International scheduled for November due to security concerns in Saudi Arabia.
A statement from the Tour said the event would not go ahead following "an assessment of the organisational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament".
It had previously said it was monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia with the backdrop of political tension and attacks on Riyadh's international airport from the Iran-backed Yemen group the Houthis.
The country remains on high alert following the last attack on 10 October, which killed at least 13 and injured over 300, and it's now been decided not to stage the Tour's biggest tournament as a result.
The Saudi International was due to take place the week after the DP World Tour's closing Tour Championship in Dubai, but both that and the preceeding Abu Dhabi Championship are still set to go ahead as planned - with Sotogrande in Spain lined-up as a back-up plan if needed.
Scheduled to take place 18-21 November at Riyadh Golf Club, the Saudi International was the flagship event on the Asian Tour schedule with a $5m payout far outweighing the usual prize purses on offer during the season.
A social media post says the Asian Tour "remains in direct contact with its players and members regarding the schedule and next steps" but with no hint that the tournament would be rescheduled.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It's another big blow to the Asian Tour in a season that saw its lucrative partnership with LIV Golf come to an end, in what CEO Cho Minn Thant told Golf Monthly had been "devastating to our tour."
Remaining International Series events had to be cancelled due to the loss of LIV funding and now the marquee tournament left on the schedule has been lost.
The Asian Tour described the Saudi International as one of the biggest events on the schedule and suggested it would remain part of its plans moving forward.
“We would like to thank Golf Saudi for its continued support and valued partnership," said Asian Tour commissioner & CEO Cho Minn Thant.
"The PIF Saudi International is one of the most important events on the Asian Tour calendar and we look forward to seeing our players compete in Riyadh in the future.”
Following the collapse of the LIV funding, the Asian Tour signed a deal with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour which will see some historic national open around the world become co-sanctioned tournaments.
With that, and the departure from funding LIV Golf, just what that means for the Saudi PIF's involvement in the Asian Tour and the sport as a whole remains to be seen.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.