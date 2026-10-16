DP World Tour Play-Offs Set To Go Ahead As Planned
The DP World Tour Play-Offs are set to go ahead in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as scheduled despite the ongoing tensions in the Middle East
The DP World Tour Play-Offs are set to go ahead as planned, despite the continuing tensions in the Middle East and the recent Asian Tour postponement in Saudi Arabia.
A recent attack on Riyadh airport played a part in the Asian Tour's decision to postpone its season-ending PIF Saudi International event.
Political tensions remain in the area due to the USA's conflict with Iran, which has seen the United Arab Emirates suffer missile and drone attacks earlier this year.
The region is still on high alert but despite some initial concern from players, the DP World Tour is planning to stage the two play-off events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai after taking expert advice.
The DP World Tour will continue to pay close attention to any developing problems in the area, but for now the tournament builds at both the Abu Dhabi Championship and DP World Tour Championship are progressing well.
Obviously things can change quickly, but the battle for the Race To Dubai title between Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy and Eugenio Chacarra looks set to be played out as planned.
A DP World Tour spokesperson told Golf Monthly: “It is our intention to play the two play-off events as scheduled in the UAE next month, but we continue to monitor the situation and take advice from our international travel advisors.”
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Matt Fitzpatrick initially said he was "not comfortable" with the prospect of going to the Middle East right now, before softening his stance somewhat.
Fitzpatrick was later happy enough to rely on the DP World Tour, while Rory McIlroy has continued to back playing the events in the UAE.
"If the local governments feel like it's safe to put on these events, they are not going to put their citizens or people visiting in harm's way," said McIlroy.
Open champion Ryan Fox has previously said he is happy to trust the DP World Tour and their evaluation of the situation, even if he understands player concerns.
"Obviously there are some concerns," said Fox. "I'm obviously of the opinion that the Tour is doing their due diligence. If they feel like it's safe for us to go, I'm willing to support that.
"But I can understand, also, why guys have some reservations. I'll keep monitoring it. If I feel like it's not the right decision, I might not go but at this point I trust the Tour's decision in that regard."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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