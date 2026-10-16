DP World Tour Play-Offs Set To Go Ahead As Planned

The DP World Tour Play-Offs are set to go ahead as planned, despite the continuing tensions in the Middle East and the recent Asian Tour postponement in Saudi Arabia.

A recent attack on Riyadh airport played a part in the Asian Tour's decision to postpone its season-ending PIF Saudi International event.

Political tensions remain in the area due to the USA's conflict with Iran, which has seen the United Arab Emirates suffer missile and drone attacks earlier this year.

The region is still on high alert but despite some initial concern from players, the DP World Tour is planning to stage the two play-off events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai after taking expert advice.

The DP World Tour will continue to pay close attention to any developing problems in the area, but for now the tournament builds at both the Abu Dhabi Championship and DP World Tour Championship are progressing well.

Obviously things can change quickly, but the battle for the Race To Dubai title between Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy and Eugenio Chacarra looks set to be played out as planned.

A DP World Tour spokesperson told Golf Monthly: “It is our intention to play the two play-off events as scheduled in the UAE next month, but we continue to monitor the situation and take advice from our international travel advisors.”

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Matt Fitzpatrick initially said he was "not comfortable" with the prospect of going to the Middle East right now, before softening his stance somewhat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick was later happy enough to rely on the DP World Tour, while Rory McIlroy has continued to back playing the events in the UAE.

"If the local governments feel like it's safe to put on these events, they are not going to put their citizens or people visiting in harm's way," said McIlroy.

Open champion Ryan Fox has previously said he is happy to trust the DP World Tour and their evaluation of the situation, even if he understands player concerns.

"Obviously there are some concerns," said Fox. "I'm obviously of the opinion that the Tour is doing their due diligence. If they feel like it's safe for us to go, I'm willing to support that.

"But I can understand, also, why guys have some reservations. I'll keep monitoring it. If I feel like it's not the right decision, I might not go but at this point I trust the Tour's decision in that regard."