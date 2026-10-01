Rory McIlroy Confirmed For Abu Dhabi As DP World Tour Play-Offs Continue As Planned

Rory McIlroy has committed to playing in the Abu Dhabi Championship despite some players voicing their concerns about playing in the Middle East, while Patrick Reed being announced for the DP World Tour Championship points to the season finale going ahead as planned.

The DP World Tour season concludes with the two final play-off events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai the following week - and both look likely to go ahead despite the political climate in the area with the ongoing war in Iran.

Players such as Matt Fitzpatrick have spoken of their concern about playing in the Middle East with the current uncertainty, although he's softened that stance somewhat, while there have been reports of the DP World Tour lining up alternative venues in Spain and Portugal to host the season finale.

But McIlroy, who is challenging American Reed for the Race To Dubai title, remains unconcerned as it seems the DP World Tour is sticking to the original schedule.

McIlroy said as much at the BMW PGA Championship when backing Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be safe for travel, and he's followed that up by confirming his presence at Yas Links as he looks to win a record-equalling eighth Race To Dubai title.

"I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title," said McIlroy.

"The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to. I’ve finished runner-up here four times, so I’d obviously love to go one better and finally win it."

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McIlroy's committment came as the DP World Tour announced that the tournament, running from 5-8 November, will now be known as the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship after the local real estate developer signed up as title sponsor.

The Northern Irishman can join Colin Montgomerie as record eight-time European No.1s if he can overhaul Reed's lead of 308 points following a T2 at Wentworth, while the American had to pull out with a wrist injury.

Reed confirmed for Dubai finale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy has won the Race To Dubai four times in a row, with Collin Morikawa the last person to finish the DP World Tour season ahead of the six-time Major champion.

Reed is looking to follow Morikawa as just the second American to win the Race To Dubai, but after taking a healthy lead following the Amgen Irish Open he suffered a big blow at Wentworth.

Reed hit a treet root during round two and had to pull out with a wrist injury. He's also missing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after playing in the event the last two seasons.

But Reed will return to action at the Open De Espana next week and has also been confirmed for the DP World Tour Championship - in another sign that the play-offs are proceeding as usual.

Reed joins the likes of home hero Jon Rahm and also Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg and defending champion Marco Penge at Club de Campo in yet another top field in a National Open on the DP World Tour.

And a good finish will see the American open up another gap at the top of the standings as his battle with McIlroy looks to go down to the wire.

Race To Dubai rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos. Name Events Points 1 Patrick Reed 18 3,423.62 2 Rory McIlroy 10 3,115.86 3 Eugenio Chacarra 26 2,824.39 4 Aaron Rai 6 2,408.50 5 Ryan Fox 10 2,266.95 6 Casey Jarvis 23 2,220.51 7 Jayden Schaper 22 2,153.29 8 Andy Sullivan 24 1,848.27 9 Matt Fitzpatrick 7 1,821.45 10 Jacob Skov Olesen 25 1,624.59