Rory McIlroy Confirmed For Abu Dhabi As DP World Tour Play-Offs Continue As Planned
Despite concerns over playing in the Middle East, Rory McIlroy has confirmed his attendance at the Abu Dhabi Championship as he looks to beat Patrick Reed to the Race To Dubai title
Rory McIlroy has committed to playing in the Abu Dhabi Championship despite some players voicing their concerns about playing in the Middle East, while Patrick Reed being announced for the DP World Tour Championship points to the season finale going ahead as planned.
The DP World Tour season concludes with the two final play-off events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai the following week - and both look likely to go ahead despite the political climate in the area with the ongoing war in Iran.
Players such as Matt Fitzpatrick have spoken of their concern about playing in the Middle East with the current uncertainty, although he's softened that stance somewhat, while there have been reports of the DP World Tour lining up alternative venues in Spain and Portugal to host the season finale.
But McIlroy, who is challenging American Reed for the Race To Dubai title, remains unconcerned as it seems the DP World Tour is sticking to the original schedule.
McIlroy said as much at the BMW PGA Championship when backing Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be safe for travel, and he's followed that up by confirming his presence at Yas Links as he looks to win a record-equalling eighth Race To Dubai title.
"I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title," said McIlroy.
"The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to. I’ve finished runner-up here four times, so I’d obviously love to go one better and finally win it."
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McIlroy's committment came as the DP World Tour announced that the tournament, running from 5-8 November, will now be known as the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship after the local real estate developer signed up as title sponsor.
The Northern Irishman can join Colin Montgomerie as record eight-time European No.1s if he can overhaul Reed's lead of 308 points following a T2 at Wentworth, while the American had to pull out with a wrist injury.
Reed confirmed for Dubai finale
McIlroy has won the Race To Dubai four times in a row, with Collin Morikawa the last person to finish the DP World Tour season ahead of the six-time Major champion.
Reed is looking to follow Morikawa as just the second American to win the Race To Dubai, but after taking a healthy lead following the Amgen Irish Open he suffered a big blow at Wentworth.
Reed hit a treet root during round two and had to pull out with a wrist injury. He's also missing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after playing in the event the last two seasons.
But Reed will return to action at the Open De Espana next week and has also been confirmed for the DP World Tour Championship - in another sign that the play-offs are proceeding as usual.
Reed joins the likes of home hero Jon Rahm and also Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg and defending champion Marco Penge at Club de Campo in yet another top field in a National Open on the DP World Tour.
And a good finish will see the American open up another gap at the top of the standings as his battle with McIlroy looks to go down to the wire.
Race To Dubai rankings
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Events
|
Points
|
1
|
Patrick Reed
|
18
|
3,423.62
|
2
|
Rory McIlroy
|
10
|
3,115.86
|
3
|
Eugenio Chacarra
|
26
|
2,824.39
|
4
|
Aaron Rai
|
6
|
2,408.50
|
5
|
Ryan Fox
|
10
|
2,266.95
|
6
|
Casey Jarvis
|
23
|
2,220.51
|
7
|
Jayden Schaper
|
22
|
2,153.29
|
8
|
Andy Sullivan
|
24
|
1,848.27
|
9
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
7
|
1,821.45
|
10
|
Jacob Skov Olesen
|
25
|
1,624.59
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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