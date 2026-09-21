Asian Tour Cancels Q-School After 'Devastating' LIV Golf Loss

The Asian Tour has announced that it has taken the “difficult decision” to cancel its 2027 Qualifying School.

It comes during a season that has thrown up various challenges, most notably the loss of LIV Golf as a partner and, as a result, the end of The International Series.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund decided to stop bankrolling LIV Golf beyond this season, leaving the future of the breakaway league in jeopardy.

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That also led to the cancellation of several International Series events and, therefore, less playing opportunities for Asian Tour members, a consideration that was the driving force behind the latest announcement.

“Following a thorough review, the Asian Tour has determined that it will not proceed with the 2027 Qualifying School,” the statement began.

“The difficult decision was taken due to the second half of the 2026 Asian Tour schedule being materially impacted by the cessation of The International Series. This has limited playing opportunities for our membership, notably for graduates from the Qualifying School and last year’s Asian Development Tour (ADT).

“It is a determination not taken lightly given the Qualifying School is such a critical part of our player pathways and the Tour apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

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All players who have entered the 2027 Qualifying School will be refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/NbNPQkFHGvSeptember 21, 2026

With so much uncertainty surrounding LIV, Asian Tour bosses decided to walk away and make a deal with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

Now, the focus is on “rebuilding” the Asian Tour in 2027.

The statement continued: “2027 will be a rebuilding year for the Asian Tour where we will focus on the stability and growth of both the Asian Tour and ADT schedules. It will also be the first season where we see new events co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and DP World Tour, which are part of the new partnership with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

“The Qualifying School next year will provide very significant opportunities for graduates for the 2028 season.”

In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly earlier this month, Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant spoke about the difficulties he and his colleagues have faced this year.

He described the loss of LIV Golf as a partner as “devastating” but also emphasised that there were no hard feelings from his side.

“We've always said that the last five years with LIV Golf has been phenomenal for the Asian Tour. Prize purses went up, the depth of talent playing on the Asian Tour went up. We were able to build our schedule pretty much around the 10 International Series events for so long.

“It was a very abrupt situation, no one expected it. The LIV management didn't expect it, we didn't expect it, and it's been devastating to our tour, to be quite honest.

“It's not even a small hiccup, it's a fairly sizeable hit that we've taken this year. There was about $20 million worth of event budget for the remainder of the year that we won't be able to take advantage of.

“We had a good relationship with LIV and there's no hard feelings, we look at the relationship fondly. We just couldn't stay with them through this period where they had to restructure LIV Golf because we had to get on with our season and plan 2027 also.”