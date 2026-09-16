Matt Fitzpatrick Not 'Comfortable' Going To Middle East For DP World Tour Play-Offs

Matt Fitzpatrick admits he is not comfortable going to the Middle East for the upcoming DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The World No.8 also says the DP World Tour not yet making a decision has been "frustrating", although the circuit says it plans to go ahead with the events.

The Race to Dubai title will be decided over the two-week stretch in November, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship bringing an end to the season.

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"Being completely honest as things stand right now, I would say I'm not that comfortable. No, I wouldn't be that comfortable," Fitzpatrick said at Wentworth ahead of this week's BMW PGA Championship.

"A few things have obviously changed for me, perspective and stuff. I've had a child in August, and that obviously kind of changes things, I guess, a bit more.

"I think just in the case of what you read on news, I know the news, where you get your news isn't always - can be very one-sided, particularly in the US, but I think for me, as things right now, it would feel a little bit weird, given what I'm reading elsewhere.

"Things can change overnight, I'm sure. I think it seems to be going down that path of things are getting better. I've sort of looked on the UK website, I know they he changed from essential travel only to one step better than that.

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"Obviously I know the Tour has been on this for a long time. It's obviously frustrating that the decision hasn't been made so you can plan what's going on.

"But I understand there's obviously a lot of moving parts to that, and it's obviously difficult to make these decisions.

"I think if the tour do go, I'm sure they have had the best advice possible on what that looks like.

"As things stand right now, I wouldn't necessarily be too keen on going. I know there's been discussions on what Formula 1 is doing. I don't know the rumours that side but I've heard they might not be going there, so begs the question, would we, I guess."

Fitzpatrick has won three times on the PGA Tour this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick, who has won the DP World Tour Championship three times, says he has been in contact with DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings but admitted 'vague' communications from the tour after hearing a decision would be made earlier in the summer.

"I spoke to Guy last week about it because I have some decisions to make on my own minimums that I need to play and whatnot," he said.

"For me, I know people close to me would - my agent and a few other people on tour, it was like, 'yeah, we are going to make a decision by June', they were told in April.

"Obviously in the region, there's a lot going on. So it's easy to say that and not make a decision because of the instability, I guess. It's a difficult subject.

"I'm sure the Middle East, particularly Abu Dhabi and Dubai, want the DP World Tour to go there badly because it's a great event for two weeks. It's great for the tourism and all that sort of stuff with it but I wouldn't say that I have had regular contact.

"I feel like it's been very vague the whole time and they have not necessarily kind of had open communication, I would say. And that's not like having a go. I just think it is a difficult topic for them to obviously make a decision on."

Ryan Fox, on the other hand, told media he is happy to trust the tour if it deems it safe to travel to the region.

"Obviously there are some concerns. I'm obviously of the opinion that the Tour is doing their due diligence. If they feel like it's safe for us to go, I'm willing to support that," he said.

"But I can understand, also, why guys have some reservations. I'll keep monitoring it. If I feel like it's not the right decision, I might not go but at this point I trust the Tour's decision in that regard."

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: “We are in constant dialogue with our members and their management teams about the tournaments they play in, but ultimately players’ individual schedule choices are a matter for them to decide.

“As far as our play-offs are concerned, it remains our intention to play as scheduled in the UAE but we continue to monitor the situation and take advice from our international travel advisors.”