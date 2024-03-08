Anthony Kim Commits To Upcoming Asian Tour Event Before US Return At LIV Golf Miami
The American is continuing his comeback by teeing it up at an International Series tournament before the next round of LIV
Anthony Kim is continuing his professional comeback by committing to play at the Asian Tour's International Series Macau tournament next week, it has been confirmed.
The announcement arrived as Kim was midway through his second LIV Golf event since signing for the PIF-backed circuit following almost 12 years away from the professional game.
He returned to pro golf as a season-long wildcard at LIV Golf Jeddah in February - where he finished in last place - and is currently competing at LIV Golf Hong Kong.
While intrigue still surrounds Kim's time away from the game and his reasons for choosing LIV, the 38-year-old said in a video announcing his comeback that he would tell his story "at the right time" following "a few weeks of competitive golf" - suggesting this tournament may have been pencilled in for some time.
Before LIV Golf Jeddah, Kim said: "Right now, I'm focused on playing good this week. I've got a few weeks of competitive golf in front of me, so I'll tell my story when it's the right time. But right now, I'm focused on golf."
The upcoming Asian Tour event - set to take place at Macau Golf and Country Club, site of Min Woo Lee's Macau Open victory in October - will be the second International Series tournament of the year, following last month's opening competition in Oman.
LIV Golfer, Carlos Ortiz won at Al Mouj Golf after holding off Louis Oosthuizen and carding a 19-under total thanks to a seven-under final day.
A post shared by The International Series (@intseriesgolf)
A photo posted by on
While winning could be a tall ask for Kim, given his lengthy absence from elite-level competition, it will present him with the first chance to secure world-ranking points since 2012. Kim does not currently hold a ranking with the much-criticized Official World Golf Ranking body due to his absence.
It will also give the three-time PGA Tour winner his latest opportunity to try and make a cut, with his new tour not currently implementing that rule in its tournaments.
Kim is one of 20 current LIV players to be lining up in Macau, including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Patrick Reed.
Once the 38-year-old has finished in the Far East, he will head over to LIV Golf Miami to make his first competitive appearance on US soil in almost 12 years.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Why Keegan Bradley Is The Unsung Hero Of Full Swing 2
The six-time PGA Tour winner narrowly missed out on Ryder Cup selection... but should he have made it to Rome? After watching Full Swing 2, I wish he had!
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Three LIV Golf Teams Announce New Apparel Deal
Stuburt have signed the first multi-team deal with the LIV Golf League to supply apparel for the Fireballs, Torque and Stinger
By Paul Higham Published
-
Anthony Kim's Comeback Struggles Continue As Phil Mickelson Endures Horror Day At LIV Hong Kong
Both of the LIV Golf wildcards finished low down the table at Hong Kong Golf Club - but they still ended four shots ahead of the six-time Major winner
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Do These Quotes In Full Swing Season 2 Explain Why Rory McIlroy Quit The PGA Tour Board?
The four-time Major winner hinted at one of the key reasons he may have opted to quit the PGA Tour board last November during the opening episodes of Full Swing Season 2
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer To Benefit After Open Championship Updates Exemption Categories
The R&A has issued a number of alterations to its exemption categories ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon - with LIV Golf's Andy Ogletree now set to make the field
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Paulina Gretzky Reveals Death Threats And Other 'Awful, Awful, Awful Things' After Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf Move
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared some personal stories from around the time of her husband's switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf on Full Swing Season 2
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
‘Ten Times Better’ - LIV Pro Makes Bold Statement On Standard Of League
Thomas Pieters is a former European Tour member who resigned his card when signing for the LIV Golf League in 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: LIV Golf League Abandons Attempts To Secure World Ranking Points
A letter sent to LIV players by Greg Norman allegedly said “a resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Didn't Even Have A Marker In My Pocket On The First Hole' - The 5 Best Anthony Kim Quotes During His First Week With LIV Golf
The straight-talking American has provided his fans with some entertaining lines upon his return to the professional game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Played Much Better Than The Score' - Anthony Kim Reacts To His Opening Round At LIV Golf Jeddah
The latest LIV signing shot six-over at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in his first competitive round in more than a decade
By Jonny Leighfield Published