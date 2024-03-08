Anthony Kim Commits To Upcoming Asian Tour Event Before US Return At LIV Golf Miami

Anthony Kim is continuing his professional comeback by committing to play at the Asian Tour's International Series Macau tournament next week, it has been confirmed.

The announcement arrived as Kim was midway through his second LIV Golf event since signing for the PIF-backed circuit following almost 12 years away from the professional game.

He returned to pro golf as a season-long wildcard at LIV Golf Jeddah in February - where he finished in last place - and is currently competing at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

While intrigue still surrounds Kim's time away from the game and his reasons for choosing LIV, the 38-year-old said in a video announcing his comeback that he would tell his story "at the right time" following "a few weeks of competitive golf" - suggesting this tournament may have been pencilled in for some time.

Before LIV Golf Jeddah, Kim said: "Right now, I'm focused on playing good this week. I've got a few weeks of competitive golf in front of me, so I'll tell my story when it's the right time. But right now, I'm focused on golf."

The upcoming Asian Tour event - set to take place at Macau Golf and Country Club, site of Min Woo Lee's Macau Open victory in October - will be the second International Series tournament of the year, following last month's opening competition in Oman.

LIV Golfer, Carlos Ortiz won at Al Mouj Golf after holding off Louis Oosthuizen and carding a 19-under total thanks to a seven-under final day.

While winning could be a tall ask for Kim, given his lengthy absence from elite-level competition, it will present him with the first chance to secure world-ranking points since 2012. Kim does not currently hold a ranking with the much-criticized Official World Golf Ranking body due to his absence.

It will also give the three-time PGA Tour winner his latest opportunity to try and make a cut, with his new tour not currently implementing that rule in its tournaments.

Kim is one of 20 current LIV players to be lining up in Macau, including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Patrick Reed.

Once the 38-year-old has finished in the Far East, he will head over to LIV Golf Miami to make his first competitive appearance on US soil in almost 12 years.