Jay Monahan Reveals Anthony Kim PGA Tour Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner has revealed that talks were held with Anthony Kim on a possible return to the circuit before he signed for LIV Golf
Anthony Kim returned to competitive action after a 12-year hiatus at LIV Golf Jeddah, but PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed that talks were held about a possible return to the more established circuit.
Kim made his name on the PGA Tour during the first part of his career, and collected three victories between 2008 and 2010. The American’s incredible potential was then curtailed when he underwent surgery on an Achilles tendon injury and subsequently failed to return to the game.
After years of speculation over whether he would return, he finally did for the third LIV Golf event of the season in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. However, before The Players Championship, Monahan confirmed his comeback could have been on the PGA Tour instead, had he chosen to play his way back onto it.
He said: “I did not have direct conversations with Anthony. Members of our team did, and they very clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back to the PGA Tour. I'm glad that Anthony is healthy and well, and we wish him well.”
Monahan then admitted it was an outcome he would have liked for the 38-year-old, before he ultimately chose to compete with LIV Golf as a wildcard for the rest of the season. He said: “I would have liked to see him compete to make his way back to the Tour. But that's a decision he didn't, you know - obviously he made a different decision.”
Monahan then refused to be drawn on whether Kim’s possible return to competitive action on the Tour could have been fast-tracked with sponsor's invites. He said: “He's not a member of the PGA Tour, so I don't have anything further to add.”
Unsurprisingly, Kim has had a mixed start to his return to professional golf. His first tournament saw finish 16-over for his three rounds, which included an "all world" shank that highlighted his rustiness. After another poor start at LIV Golf Hong Kong, though, he improved dramatically in the final round with a five-under to finish 50th in the individual standings.
While Kim is committed to playing for LIV Golf for the rest of the season, it’s anyone’s guess where he could go after that. Assuming he continues his career, by then, the elite game could be embarking on a new era. Monahan also revealed negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf were “accelerating” although we wouldn’t be drawn on what that meant for the chances of LIV Golf players competing on the PGA Tour in the future.
“We've made and continue to make real progress in our negotiations and our discussions with the PIF," said Monahan. "I recognize that this is frustrating for all of you, but it really is not in the best interest of the PGA Tour and our membership and for PIF for me to be talking about where we are with specific elements of our discussions.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
