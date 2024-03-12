Jay Monahan Reveals Anthony Kim PGA Tour Talks

Anthony Kim returned to competitive action after a 12-year hiatus at LIV Golf Jeddah, but PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed that talks were held about a possible return to the more established circuit.

Kim made his name on the PGA Tour during the first part of his career, and collected three victories between 2008 and 2010. The American’s incredible potential was then curtailed when he underwent surgery on an Achilles tendon injury and subsequently failed to return to the game.

After years of speculation over whether he would return, he finally did for the third LIV Golf event of the season in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. However, before The Players Championship, Monahan confirmed his comeback could have been on the PGA Tour instead, had he chosen to play his way back onto it.

He said: “I did not have direct conversations with Anthony. Members of our team did, and they very clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back to the PGA Tour. I'm glad that Anthony is healthy and well, and we wish him well.”

Monahan then admitted it was an outcome he would have liked for the 38-year-old, before he ultimately chose to compete with LIV Golf as a wildcard for the rest of the season. He said: “I would have liked to see him compete to make his way back to the Tour. But that's a decision he didn't, you know - obviously he made a different decision.”

Anthony Kim made his name on the PGA Tour, with three wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monahan then refused to be drawn on whether Kim’s possible return to competitive action on the Tour could have been fast-tracked with sponsor's invites. He said: “He's not a member of the PGA Tour, so I don't have anything further to add.”

Unsurprisingly, Kim has had a mixed start to his return to professional golf. His first tournament saw finish 16-over for his three rounds, which included an "all world" shank that highlighted his rustiness. After another poor start at LIV Golf Hong Kong, though, he improved dramatically in the final round with a five-under to finish 50th in the individual standings.

While Kim is committed to playing for LIV Golf for the rest of the season, it’s anyone’s guess where he could go after that. Assuming he continues his career, by then, the elite game could be embarking on a new era. Monahan also revealed negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf were “accelerating” although we wouldn’t be drawn on what that meant for the chances of LIV Golf players competing on the PGA Tour in the future.

“We've made and continue to make real progress in our negotiations and our discussions with the PIF," said Monahan. "I recognize that this is frustrating for all of you, but it really is not in the best interest of the PGA Tour and our membership and for PIF for me to be talking about where we are with specific elements of our discussions.”