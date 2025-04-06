Anthony Kim Posts Best Ever LIV Golf Finish After 16-Shot Turnaround
The LIV Golf wildcard carded a five-under 67 in the final round in Miami to finish T29 - his best finish in the League
Anthony Kim experienced a wild ride at LIV Golf Miami when he recovered from a disastrous second round with a brilliant five-under at Trump National Doral to produce his best finish on the League.
After heading back to the clubhouse even after the opening round, it all began to unravel for the American during Saturday’s action with an 11-over 83 to leave him 16 behind overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau.
However, while it would have been easy for Kim to all but throw in the towel at that point, he rallied superbly in the final round with an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys to finish T29 at eight-over for the tournament.
That’s comfortably Kim’s best finish of the five events in 2025 so far, with his highest position before this week being a T47 at LIV Golf Singapore. Kim’s finishing position in Miami also eclipsed his previous best overall by seven places after he finished 36th at the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier.
Kim’s third round in Miami also offered a tantalising reminder of the player who burst onto the professional scene 17 years ago.
He won three times on the PGA Tour before his career came to an abrupt halt in 2012 when he pulled out of the Wells Fargo Championship after the first round and underwent surgery on his left Achilles. He then had a 12-year hiatus from the professional game before returning for last year’s LIV Golf Jeddah.
What was even more impressive about Kim’s third round is that it came just over a month after he revealed a blood clot diagnosis in his leg.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Kim also excelled where other high-profile players faltered during Sunday’s action. One was 2024 Individual Champion Jon Rahm, whose bid for victory was derailed by a quadruple bogey eight at the 17th. Another was defending LIV Golf Miami champion Dean Burmester, who suffered a quintuple bogey nine at the 18th.
Amid the carnage, it was Ripper GC’s Marc Leishman who emerged the victor, finishing on six-under for the tournament to claim his maiden LIV Golf title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Wins PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event Days Before Augusta National Return
The 2009 Masters winner claimed his maiden PGA Tour Champions victory at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pro Holes 50-Foot Eagle Putt To Secure Maiden Title By A Single Stroke At PGA Tour Sanctioned Event
Maxwell Moldovan closed out the victory in spectacular fashion at the 70th ECP Brazil Open on the PGA Tour Americas
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Pair Won LIV Golf’s Duels Event?
LIV Golf's Duels event featured six team captains joining forces with six content creators at Trump National Doral - but who came out on top?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I'm Working Hard To Figure It Out' - Bryson DeChambeau Reveals New 'Prototype' Golf Balls Are In The Works
After changing his golf ball at the start of 2025, DeChambeau revealed in Miami that there are some new prototype models currently being worked on
By Matt Cradock Published
-
9 LIV Golfers Who Have Dropped Out Of The Masters Field Over The Last Two Years
Some LIV golfers who had played in The Masters over the last two years won’t be appearing in 2025 – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Koepka Reveals Which Two PGA Tour Events He’d Be ‘Open’ To Playing In Again
Although there's no sign of it happening anytime soon, Brooks Koepka has named the two tournaments he'd like to play in if allowed back on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Some Of Those Players Have Gone Soft' Sir Nick Faldo On Why Life On 'Fail-Free' LIV Golf Has Become Too Comfortable
Sir Nick Faldo says life playing in LIV Golf is too comfortable and has meant that "some of those players have gone soft" while also again scoffing at the tour's business model.
By Paul Higham Published
-
No Deal In Sight As PGA Tour Reportedly Rejects $1.5 billion Saudi PIF Offer Due To LIV Golf Demands
The PGA Tour has reportedly turned down a $1.5bn investment from the Saudi PIF due to demands being made over LIV Golf's future and Yasir Al-Rumayyan being installed as a top executive
By Paul Higham Published
-
Sergio Garcia 'Super Proud' To Reach Major Milestone In The Masters
Sergio Garcia says he's "super proud" to be joining an exclusive club at The Masters as it'll be his 100th appearance in a Major championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Masters Form Guide - How Well Have The 12 Men In The Field Been Playing Ahead Of Augusta?
Some doubts have been cast on how well the 12 LIV Golf players in the Masters field have been performing ahead of Augusta National, so let's take a look at their form
By Paul Higham Published