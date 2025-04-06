Anthony Kim Posts Best Ever LIV Golf Finish After 16-Shot Turnaround

Anthony Kim takes a shot at LIV Golf Singapore
Anthony Kim produced an incredible turnaround for his best-ever LIV Golf finish
Anthony Kim experienced a wild ride at LIV Golf Miami when he recovered from a disastrous second round with a brilliant five-under at Trump National Doral to produce his best finish on the League.

After heading back to the clubhouse even after the opening round, it all began to unravel for the American during Saturday’s action with an 11-over 83 to leave him 16 behind overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau.

However, while it would have been easy for Kim to all but throw in the towel at that point, he rallied superbly in the final round with an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys to finish T29 at eight-over for the tournament.

That’s comfortably Kim’s best finish of the five events in 2025 so far, with his highest position before this week being a T47 at LIV Golf Singapore. Kim’s finishing position in Miami also eclipsed his previous best overall by seven places after he finished 36th at the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Anthony Kim takes a shot at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Kim's previous best finish came at the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier

Kim’s third round in Miami also offered a tantalising reminder of the player who burst onto the professional scene 17 years ago.

He won three times on the PGA Tour before his career came to an abrupt halt in 2012 when he pulled out of the Wells Fargo Championship after the first round and underwent surgery on his left Achilles. He then had a 12-year hiatus from the professional game before returning for last year’s LIV Golf Jeddah.

Anthony Kim with the Shell Houston Open trophy

Kim won three times on the PGA Tour before his long hiatus from the professional game

What was even more impressive about Kim’s third round is that it came just over a month after he revealed a blood clot diagnosis in his leg.

Kim also excelled where other high-profile players faltered during Sunday’s action. One was 2024 Individual Champion Jon Rahm, whose bid for victory was derailed by a quadruple bogey eight at the 17th. Another was defending LIV Golf Miami champion Dean Burmester, who suffered a quintuple bogey nine at the 18th.

Amid the carnage, it was Ripper GC’s Marc Leishman who emerged the victor, finishing on six-under for the tournament to claim his maiden LIV Golf title.

