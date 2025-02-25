Anthony Kim Reveals Blood Clot Diagnosis

The LIV Golf wild card, who played in the first two tournaments of the league's fourth season, has revealed he has a blood clot in his leg

Anthony Kim takes a shot during LIV Golf Miami
Anthony Kim has revealed a blood clot diagnosis
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

LIV golfer Anthony Kim has revealed that he has a blood clot in his leg.

Kim, who is one of the circuit’s wild cards, revealed the news on his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “Long story but 2 weeks before Riyadh @livgolf_league and I started feeling bad, couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Well found out yesterday that it was a blood clot in my leg.”

He then posted a follow-up message thanking fans for the support and adding the doctors had taken good care of him and “I will be fine.”

The news of Kim’s diagnosis comes after his appearance in both of the opening events of the fourth LIV Golf season.

In the first tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, Kim finished T49. However, while that was likely not the start to the season he was looking for, it got worse for the American the following week at LIV Golf Adelaide, when he finished T51 and 10-over the tournament.

There is no confirmation of when Kim is likely to return to action, although the third event of the season is now just over a week away when the league heads to Hong Kong.

It is now almost exactly a year since Kim joined LIV Golf after a 12-year hiatus from the game. Following the confirmation of Kim’s involvement for the rest of the 2024 season, then CEO Greg Norman wrote on X: “He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Anthony Kim takes a shot at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Anthony Kim's best performance on the circuit came at LIV Golf Greenbrier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kim, who won three times on the PGA Tour before his long absence from the game, struggled to get back to his best through the season and he finished 56th of the 57 players who had a part to play, with a best finish of 36 at LIV Golf Greenbrier. Despite those difficulties, earlier this month he was confirmed as a wild card again for the 2025 season.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

