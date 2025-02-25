Anthony Kim Reveals Blood Clot Diagnosis

LIV golfer Anthony Kim has revealed that he has a blood clot in his leg.

Kim, who is one of the circuit’s wild cards, revealed the news on his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “Long story but 2 weeks before Riyadh @livgolf_league and I started feeling bad, couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Well found out yesterday that it was a blood clot in my leg.”

He then posted a follow-up message thanking fans for the support and adding the doctors had taken good care of him and “I will be fine.”

LIV Golfer Anthony Kim reports he has a blood clot in his leg.

The news of Kim’s diagnosis comes after his appearance in both of the opening events of the fourth LIV Golf season.

In the first tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, Kim finished T49. However, while that was likely not the start to the season he was looking for, it got worse for the American the following week at LIV Golf Adelaide, when he finished T51 and 10-over the tournament.

There is no confirmation of when Kim is likely to return to action, although the third event of the season is now just over a week away when the league heads to Hong Kong.

It is now almost exactly a year since Kim joined LIV Golf after a 12-year hiatus from the game. Following the confirmation of Kim’s involvement for the rest of the 2024 season, then CEO Greg Norman wrote on X: “He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Anthony Kim's best performance on the circuit came at LIV Golf Greenbrier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kim, who won three times on the PGA Tour before his long absence from the game, struggled to get back to his best through the season and he finished 56th of the 57 players who had a part to play, with a best finish of 36 at LIV Golf Greenbrier. Despite those difficulties, earlier this month he was confirmed as a wild card again for the 2025 season.