Anthony Kim Confirmed As LIV Golf Wildcard Again In 2025
The Californian has been confirmed among the LIV Golf League's 2025 roster just days before the new season began in Riyadh
Anthony Kim has been confirmed as part of the LIV Golf League's roster in 2025 just days before the new season begins in Riyadh.
Three-time PGA Tour winner Kim emerged from a 12-year hiatus almost a year ago and opted to sign up to the PIF-backed circuit, turning down the opportunity to fight for his place on the tour where he was once a star.
Kim joined the 54-hole league as a wildcard in his first term back, making his debut at LIV Golf Jeddah and going on to share some of the personal struggles he had overcome while away from the game.
During the following months, the 39-year-old steadily improved his results although failed to pick up a single point in the individual standings. Nevertheless, Kim still collected almost $1 million in prize money.
Although LIV Golf saw several exits and new signings arrive during the off-season, very little was ever mentioned of Kim's future until the days leading up to LIV Golf Riyadh.
The people & environment u choose 2 has a direct affect on ur own energy. Sobriety will be my greatest individual achievement because without it I can’t B who I wanna B 4 my loved 1’s. Thank u 2 all that support me & family❤️ Excited 4 @livgolf_league 2025 season 1%better Lessgo pic.twitter.com/DkvHSO7SDoFebruary 1, 2025
Teasing his return to the league on February 1, Kim wrote in a post on X: "The people & environment u choose 2 has a direct affect on ur own energy. Sobriety will be my greatest individual achievement because without it I can’t B who I wanna B 4 my loved 1’s.
"Thank u 2 all that support me & family. Excited 4 the @livgolf_league 2025 season. 1% better. Lessgo."
With all 13 teams having filled their respective rosters last month, Kim and LIV Golf Promotions winner Lee Chieh-po were left to assume the Wildcard spots - the Chinese Taipei golfer replacing Hudson Swafford.
Kim's status was officially confirmed when the first-round tee times for LIV Golf Riyadh were unveiled on Tuesday. He will play alongside RangeGoats captain Bubba Watson and Crushers' Anirban Lahiri from the sixth hole in the shotgun start.
Like many of his peers, who had competed in multiple Asian Tour or DP World Tour events to knock the rust off in the months since the LIV Golf Individual Championship in Chicago, the former Ryder Cup winner played two competitive tournaments during the winter.
Thursday's Rd. 1 groupings #LIVGolf RiyadhShotgun start: 6:15 pm local pic.twitter.com/cpsVgb4rSRFebruary 4, 2025
His first appearance arrived at the International Series Qatar where Kim shot a closing 71 to end T37th and rise almost 2,300 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking. The following week, Kim narrowly missed the cut at the Asian Tour's season-ending Saudi International.
The American's maiden appearance in 2025 will coincide with LIV Golf taking place 'under the lights' for the first time, with Riyadh Golf Club hosting the tournament after sunset across all three days.
Jon Rahm is the defending individual champion while Joaquin Niemann claimed victory the last time LIV Golf took place in Saudi Arabia (Jeddah 2024).
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
