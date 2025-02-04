Anthony Kim Confirmed As LIV Golf Wildcard Again In 2025

Anthony Kim has been confirmed as part of the LIV Golf League's roster in 2025 just days before the new season begins in Riyadh.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Kim emerged from a 12-year hiatus almost a year ago and opted to sign up to the PIF-backed circuit, turning down the opportunity to fight for his place on the tour where he was once a star.

Kim joined the 54-hole league as a wildcard in his first term back, making his debut at LIV Golf Jeddah and going on to share some of the personal struggles he had overcome while away from the game.

During the following months, the 39-year-old steadily improved his results although failed to pick up a single point in the individual standings. Nevertheless, Kim still collected almost $1 million in prize money.

Although LIV Golf saw several exits and new signings arrive during the off-season, very little was ever mentioned of Kim's future until the days leading up to LIV Golf Riyadh.

The people & environment u choose 2 has a direct affect on ur own energy. Sobriety will be my greatest individual achievement because without it I can’t B who I wanna B 4 my loved 1’s. Thank u 2 all that support me & family❤️ Excited 4 @livgolf_league 2025 season 1%better Lessgo pic.twitter.com/DkvHSO7SDoFebruary 1, 2025

Teasing his return to the league on February 1, Kim wrote in a post on X: "The people & environment u choose 2 has a direct affect on ur own energy. Sobriety will be my greatest individual achievement because without it I can’t B who I wanna B 4 my loved 1’s.

"Thank u 2 all that support me & family. Excited 4 the @livgolf_league 2025 season. 1% better. Lessgo."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With all 13 teams having filled their respective rosters last month, Kim and LIV Golf Promotions winner Lee Chieh-po were left to assume the Wildcard spots - the Chinese Taipei golfer replacing Hudson Swafford.

Kim's status was officially confirmed when the first-round tee times for LIV Golf Riyadh were unveiled on Tuesday. He will play alongside RangeGoats captain Bubba Watson and Crushers' Anirban Lahiri from the sixth hole in the shotgun start.

Like many of his peers, who had competed in multiple Asian Tour or DP World Tour events to knock the rust off in the months since the LIV Golf Individual Championship in Chicago, the former Ryder Cup winner played two competitive tournaments during the winter.

Thursday's Rd. 1 groupings #LIVGolf RiyadhShotgun start: 6:15 pm local pic.twitter.com/cpsVgb4rSRFebruary 4, 2025

His first appearance arrived at the International Series Qatar where Kim shot a closing 71 to end T37th and rise almost 2,300 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking. The following week, Kim narrowly missed the cut at the Asian Tour's season-ending Saudi International.

The American's maiden appearance in 2025 will coincide with LIV Golf taking place 'under the lights' for the first time, with Riyadh Golf Club hosting the tournament after sunset across all three days.

Jon Rahm is the defending individual champion while Joaquin Niemann claimed victory the last time LIV Golf took place in Saudi Arabia (Jeddah 2024).