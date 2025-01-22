LIV Golf Makes Significant Change To Opening Event After New Fox TV Deal
Post-sunset tee times will be used at LIV Golf Riyadh in order to better suit a US audience following the circuit's new TV deal with Fox Sports
The opening event of the 2025 LIV Golf League season will be played after sunset at Riyadh Golf Club next month.
LIV Golf Riyadh is due to kick off the 54-hole circuit's latest campaign between February 6-8 and will consequently tie in as the first tournament shown by Fox Sports following the pair's fresh TV-rights agreement.
In an attempt to help the relationship begin on a sound footing, LIV has shifted its shotgun start to much later in the day to allow a US audience to tune in.
So, instead of getting underway mid-morning in Saudi Arabia, which would equate to the early hours of the morning in the States, LIV Golf Riyadh's opening round is set to begin at 6:15pm local time (10:15am ET/3:15pm GMT) on Thursday, February 6.
Round two is scheduled to begin at the same time while the third and final round will start 10 minutes earlier at 6:05pm local time (10:05am ET). Sunset in Riyadh on February 6 is due to take place at 5:42pm.
Another benefit of the adjustment by LIV is the lack of competition with the two other main tours on that week. The PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open mostly takes place in the afternoon, after LIV Golf Riyadh has finished, while the DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is slated for the middle of the night, US time.
Riyadh Golf Club has ultra-powerful lighting throughout its 18-hole championship course to make LIV's plan possible, with night golf having blossomed in popularity over the past decade.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka featured in The Showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas last month, falling to defeat at the hands of the PGA Tour's Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
The LIV pair will be hoping for better back on the PIF-backed tour as they aim to win one of the two trophies on offer in Saudi Arabia's capital.
LIV Golf Riyadh will not be the first pro golf event to take place at night, however, with several exhibition contests such as The Match occurring over the years and the Ladies European Tour's Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic taking place between 2019 and 2021.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
The Ping G430 Is One Of The Best Hybrid Clubs We've Tested And It's Now At The Lowest Price We've Seen
Deals The Ping G430 Hybrid has been replaced by the all-new G440 Hybrid but with 20% off the outgoing model it's worth grabbing fast
By Paul Brett Published
-
These 5 Tips And Exercises Will Get You Golf Fit For 2025… And Help Lower Your Scores. Commit!
The moves that can make you a better golfer from the comfort of your own home - and in no time at all...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Seth Waugh Calls LIV 'A Failed Economic Experiment' And Suggests Donald Trump And Scott O'Neil Could Increase PGA Tour-PIF Deal Chances
Speaking to Golfweek, the former PGA of America boss explained why all parties need a deal and why one might be helped along by two fresh faces...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Greg Norman Confirms Final Day With LIV And Claims He Has 'Changed The Game Of Golf More Than People Realize'
In his first interview since being officially replaced as LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman spoke to Australian Golf Digest about TGL, changing the game, and his future plans
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series India?
The first International Series event of 2025 comes from India and, in the field, a number of players from the LIV Golf League are scheduled to tee it up
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Team Signs With Grant Horvat’s Apparel Company
Primo - partially owned by influencer, Grant Horvat - has been designated as the “official golf apparel sponsor” of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
One Year On, Max Homa's Prediction About Tyrrell Hatton Seems To Be Coming True
Responding to a social media post 12 months ago, the six-time PGA Tour winner's claim seems to have been proven over the past few tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
After Five Major Victories Brooks Koepka Splits With Coach For Second Time
The LIV golfer revealed the news in a text message to Golfweek less than three weeks before the start of the fourth season
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Hope That I Will Still Be Able To Support This Tour' - Tyrrell Hatton Pledges Commitment To DP World Tour Despite Ryder Cup Uncertainty
The LIV Golf player says he wants to support the DP World Tour even if an appeal against fines and suspensions imposed by the circuit leaves his Ryder Cup future in jeopardy
By Mike Hall Published
-
'A Less Threatening Image' - Rahm Backs New CEO To Have Positive Impact On LIV Future
Jon Rahm feels a change of LIV Golf CEO may help smooth over any talks about the future as there was "a little too much bad blood" between Greg Norman and the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published