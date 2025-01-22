LIV Golf Makes Significant Change To Opening Event After New Fox TV Deal

The opening event of the 2025 LIV Golf League season will be played after sunset at Riyadh Golf Club next month.

LIV Golf Riyadh is due to kick off the 54-hole circuit's latest campaign between February 6-8 and will consequently tie in as the first tournament shown by Fox Sports following the pair's fresh TV-rights agreement.

In an attempt to help the relationship begin on a sound footing, LIV has shifted its shotgun start to much later in the day to allow a US audience to tune in.

So, instead of getting underway mid-morning in Saudi Arabia, which would equate to the early hours of the morning in the States, LIV Golf Riyadh's opening round is set to begin at 6:15pm local time (10:15am ET/3:15pm GMT) on Thursday, February 6.

Round two is scheduled to begin at the same time while the third and final round will start 10 minutes earlier at 6:05pm local time (10:05am ET). Sunset in Riyadh on February 6 is due to take place at 5:42pm.

Another benefit of the adjustment by LIV is the lack of competition with the two other main tours on that week. The PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open mostly takes place in the afternoon, after LIV Golf Riyadh has finished, while the DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is slated for the middle of the night, US time.

Riyadh Golf Club has ultra-powerful lighting throughout its 18-hole championship course to make LIV's plan possible, with night golf having blossomed in popularity over the past decade.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka featured in The Showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas last month, falling to defeat at the hands of the PGA Tour's Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

The LIV pair will be hoping for better back on the PIF-backed tour as they aim to win one of the two trophies on offer in Saudi Arabia's capital.

LIV Golf Riyadh will not be the first pro golf event to take place at night, however, with several exhibition contests such as The Match occurring over the years and the Ladies European Tour's Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic taking place between 2019 and 2021.