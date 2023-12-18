Phil Mickelson Confirms New LIV Golf Signing To Complete HyFlyers GC Line-Up

Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf League team, HyFlyers GC, has completed its 2024 roster with the signing of American, Andy Ogletree.

The 25-year-old claimed the Asian Tour's International Series Order of Merit title in 2023 to secure a full-time card on LIV - two years after being dropped by the 54-hole circuit after finishing last at its inaugural event in London.

Ogletree did not actually need to win the Asian Tour championship to play LIV Golf as he had already earned enough points through a handful of starts as a reserve to sneak into the 'Open Zone' and begin negotiations with a few teams. But a superb season on multiple fronts was rewarded by the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion agreeing to join Mickelson's quartet.

Ogletree will join compatriots Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale on the six-time Major champion's team and is a direct replacement for James Piot, who was relegated last season and did not earn his way back to the League through the recent LIV Promotions event.

In a statement, Mickelson said of Ogletree: "Andy is one of the most impressive young players in the game who has earned his spot on LIV. The work he has continued to put in and the resiliency he showed this past year in creating his own success was awesome to see. He makes the HyFlyers a contender next year and just as importantly, Andy fits in perfectly with everyone on the team."

With two months to go before the third season of LIV Golf begins, only four of the 13 sides have any spaces left on them. Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC has two open spots, Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC has a single opening, Ripper GC - captained by Cameron Smith - has two free berths, and Jon Rahm's side is yet to name any of the Spaniard's teammates.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the former Georgia Tech man admitted he was relieved and delighted to lock up his spot early.

Ogletree said: "I started getting some phone calls and it was kind of like college recruiting all over again. A few teams wanted to meet and I had conversations with some of the captains and it followed from there. Since LIV Golf owns the teams the final contract had to be approved and all of this was navigated over the last few weeks.

"I was in a fortunate situation being able to travel with LIV during the year. I was at every tournament as a reserve. I was seeing how every tournament works and the team dynamic and the support structure they put in place. I was able to ask a lot of questions and get opinions from different players. And I liked the way Phil went about things and to get that knowledge from one of the greatest of all time is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down."