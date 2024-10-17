First NCAA College Golf Rankings Released Of 2024/25 Season

The early rankings are out in the NCAA Division 1 golf competitions as the best college golfers around start their quest to become national champions.

It's been a fast start for a trio of Texas Longhorns in the men's competition, while a couple of Arkansas Razorbacks are at the sharp end of the women's individual standings - helping their school to a healthy lead in the team ranking.

NCAA Div 1 Men's Team Rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank College Points 1 Oklahoma 94.85 2 Ole Miss 90.35 3 Auburn 81.68 4 Arizona State 80.17 5 Louisiana State 77.14 6 Texas 76.71 7 Virginia 69.16 8 North Carolina 66.63 9 Georgia Tech 62.59 10 Vanderbilt 62.43

Oklahoma won the Ben Hogan ahead of Texas and defending national champions Auburn, who sit in third in the early stages of the 2024/25 season.

The Longhorns sit in sixth despite having three players in the individual top 10 of the standings, with Ole Miss in second overall after winning one and finishing runners-up in the other two of their three events so far.

Arizona State, despite losing star amateur Wenyi Ding after he decided to turn pro, sit fourth and Louisiana State round out the top five.

NCAA Div 1 Women's Team Rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank College Points 1 Arkansas 128.69 2 South Carolina 88.29 3 Stanford 85.55 4 Arizona State 69.43 5 Mississippi State 66.35 6 Northwestern 64.89 7 Texas 63.91 8 Arizona 63.48 9 Florida State 61.32 10 North Carolina 59.79

Arkansas have opened up a nice early lead in the rankings after winning the Blessings Collegiate Invitational strokeplay event and then finishing second in the Carmel Cup. The Razorbacks have two of the top four in the individual standings.

The University of South Carolina are second with defending national women's champions Stanford in third - the Cardinal having won both of their tournaments so far - the Molly Collegiate Invitational and the Matchplay at Twin Warriors.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NCAA Div 1 Men's Individual Rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name College 1 Daniel Bennett Texas 2 Jose Luis Ballester Arizona State 3 Michael La Sasso Ole Miss 4 David Ford North Carolina 5 Algot Kleen LSU 6 Ben James Virginia 7 Christiaan Maas Texas 8 Tommy Morrison Texas 9 Drew Goodman Oklakoma 10 Enrique Dimayuga SMU

University of Texas Freshman Daniel Bennett is the early college No.1 golfer after the South African finished third in his debut event - the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

Bennett is one of three Longhorns in the top 10 of the early standings, alongside Christiaan Maas and Tommy Morrison in seventh and eighth respectively.

Spain's first ever US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester is second in the standings, having also won the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields.

North Carolina's David Ford won the Ben Hogan, as one of five players in the top six to pick up early season victories.

Reigning NCAA Div 1 champion Hiroshi Tai is down in 78th in the current standings after the Junior at Georgia Tech produced a poor display at the Ben Hogan finishing near the bottom of the field on 14 over.

NCAA Div 1 Women's Team Rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name College 1 Maria Jose Marin Arkansas 2 Grace Kilcrease Oklahoma State 3 Julia Lopez Ramirez Mississippi State 4 Kandall Todd Arkansas 5 Hannah Darling South Carolina 6 Mirabel Ting Florida State 7 Paula Martin Sampedro Stanford 8 Adela Cernousek Texas A&M 9 Louise Rydqvist South Carolina 10 Jasmine Koo USC

Arkansas' Maria Jose Marin tops the standings after a win and a second in her opening two events, with second-placed Grace Kilcrease the only player to beat her so far.

The World No.1 Amateur Lottie Woad is only down in 12th, but World No.2 Julia Lopez Ramirez sits in third in the college standings, with Jasmine Koo (World No.3) just creeping into the top 10.

The USC Freshman grabbed her maiden victory at the Windy City Classic, coming just after playing for the USA at the Curtis Cup.

Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup player Hannah Darling from Scotland is in fifth with defending women's national champion Adela Cernousek in eighth.

Get the full individual and team rankings on Scoreboard here.