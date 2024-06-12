Augusta Winner Lottie Woad Moves Up To World No.1 Amateur Spot

England's Lottie Woad added another landmark to her historic Augusta victory after rising to World No.1 in the women's amateur ranking

Lottie Woad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Historic Augusta winner Lottie Woad has ticked off another landmark in her burgeoning career after becoming the women's World No.1 amateur.

Previously sitting in second spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Woad took over at No.1 after leader Ingrid Lindblad opted to turn professional. 

Woad became the first British player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur this year, and followed that up with a fine 23rd-placed finish in the Chevron Championship. 

The 20-year-old also had two top-three finishes in college events for Florida State University before also playing the US Women's Open, where she shot 77-75 to miss the cut at Lancaster Country Club.

It's a great achievement for the Farnham GC member, who looks certain to enjoy a fine career in the pros, but as yet has remained in college. 

"My career ambitions probably changed it a little bit, but not massively," she said after winning at Augusta. "I know I can compete with the people that were there. We play week in and week out with each other at college.

"I've won college events before against them. But getting that win, being the biggest win for me at a historic venue is definitely life-changing. But I don't think it will really speed anything up or change my plans at all."

That Augusta National Women's Amateur victory came in great style, with Woad hitting back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to pick up the title by just a single stroke.

Lottie Woad holds the Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning the final day it was Woad who led following rounds of 68 and 71 at Champions Retreat Golf Club, with the Englishwoman looking to secure one of the biggest victories of her amateur career at Augusta National.

Needing a birdie down the last, Woad found the fairway and, after sticking her approach to around 10-feet from 125-yards, the she rolled in the putt for a three-under final round and an eight-under tournament total to lift the trophy. 

Woad joined the likes of Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in winning the tournament, and she becomes the first European and English player to win the coveted title.

Woad also earned First Team All-America honours as a freshman last year, and has played for England in the Palmer Cup and Women’s World Amateur Team Championship.

That all followed on from her 2022 victory at the R&A Girls’ Amateur at Carnoustie - where she joined the likes of Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen and Georgia Hall on the list of previous winners.

Now standing at the top of the amateur golfing mountain, Woad is being backed to go from strength to strength and become a big force in the women's game in the near future.

Topics
Women's Golf
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸