Augusta Winner Lottie Woad Moves Up To World No.1 Amateur Spot

Historic Augusta winner Lottie Woad has ticked off another landmark in her burgeoning career after becoming the women's World No.1 amateur.

Previously sitting in second spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Woad took over at No.1 after leader Ingrid Lindblad opted to turn professional.

Woad became the first British player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur this year, and followed that up with a fine 23rd-placed finish in the Chevron Championship.

The 20-year-old also had two top-three finishes in college events for Florida State University before also playing the US Women's Open, where she shot 77-75 to miss the cut at Lancaster Country Club.

It's a great achievement for the Farnham GC member, who looks certain to enjoy a fine career in the pros, but as yet has remained in college.

"My career ambitions probably changed it a little bit, but not massively," she said after winning at Augusta. "I know I can compete with the people that were there. We play week in and week out with each other at college.

"I've won college events before against them. But getting that win, being the biggest win for me at a historic venue is definitely life-changing. But I don't think it will really speed anything up or change my plans at all."

That Augusta National Women's Amateur victory came in great style, with Woad hitting back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to pick up the title by just a single stroke.

Beginning the final day it was Woad who led following rounds of 68 and 71 at Champions Retreat Golf Club, with the Englishwoman looking to secure one of the biggest victories of her amateur career at Augusta National.

Needing a birdie down the last, Woad found the fairway and, after sticking her approach to around 10-feet from 125-yards, the she rolled in the putt for a three-under final round and an eight-under tournament total to lift the trophy.

Woad joined the likes of Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in winning the tournament, and she becomes the first European and English player to win the coveted title.

Woad also earned First Team All-America honours as a freshman last year, and has played for England in the Palmer Cup and Women’s World Amateur Team Championship.

That all followed on from her 2022 victory at the R&A Girls’ Amateur at Carnoustie - where she joined the likes of Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen and Georgia Hall on the list of previous winners.

Now standing at the top of the amateur golfing mountain, Woad is being backed to go from strength to strength and become a big force in the women's game in the near future.