Face Off! Hindhead and Bearwood Lakes Do Battle In Elite Amateur Golf League Opening Match

Since its creation in 2017, the Elite Amateur Golf League (EAGL) has come a long way in developing a platform where golf clubs can showcase their finest talent as well as their courses in a thrilling Champions League style competition. With the majority of golf clubs only having a couple of scratch tournaments each season, this is an opportunity for the better players to play against similarly skilled players from other clubs, no shots given. No matter your age or gender, the Elite Amateur Golf League works on the principal that if you are good enough, you play. This competition will see some of the best men and women amateurs play for their respective clubs in order to lift the Elite Amateur Golf League title come the end of the season.

Co-Founders of the EAGG - Will Goy and Alex Cooper (Image credit: Kevin Murray/Unknown)

Founders of the Elite Amateur Golf Group, Alex Cooper and Will Goy, noticed a gap in the U.K club golf scene, where the lower handicappers from respective clubs can play competitive golf in a friendly environment, all while playing courses in their own and neighbouring counties that they may not have had the chance to play. What started out as just 12 teams competing in 2017, has turned into 105 teams across 20 of the southern counties in England, with the idea that the league will host 400 teams across the country by 2028. The entry fee of £275 payable by each club is all that is required to enter, with the travelling team for each game receiving courtesy of the course to play in the match. Considering the stature of the clubs in this competition, that’s a phenomenal deal considering what a green fee would cost at many of the clubs each team will travel to.

Players walking down the first hole at Hindhead Golf Club (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

We recently visited Hindhead Golf Club, Surrey, for one of the group stage games between Hindhead and local title contenders Bearwood Lakes. Needless to say, both of these clubs boast an abundance of talent on their five-man teams, with both sets of players and team captains relishing the opportunity to play against each other in this unique competition. These two clubs are part of arguably the strongest group in the competition that features Liphook, West Sussex and Blackmoor.

The scenic par three 6th hole at Hindhead Golf Club (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

What sets this competition apart is the format. The group stages are made up of five teams, who all play two matches at home and two away, with the winner of the group advancing to the trophy knockout competition and the runner-up advancing to the plate competition. Having the plate competition is huge in an event like this as it really stretches out the season and gives these top golfers a chance to keep playing against each other and at other clubs, rather than being eliminated at the first hurdle.

As well as the most prestigious golf clubs that are competing, premium brands are getting involved and sponsoring the EAGL. The likes of TaylorMade, Motocaddy and Travis Mathew have all put pen to paper and signed deals to support the league, clearly recognizing the potential of this popular competition. Substantial prizes are up for grabs in the finals of both the trophy and plate competition, while EAGL stamped TP5 golf balls are handed out to competitors on the first tee - a nice touch and one that made us want to play!



(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Reahgan Quartermaine, Bearwood Lakes Captain discussed his clubs ambition to play in the EAGL. "The chairman - Gary Holloway and Director of Golf - Mike Shrieve, recognised the desire to challenge an increased low WHS memberships with many entering prestigious competitions across BB&O and further afield. Entering the EAGL has been a good opportunity to compete as a team in a singles, scratch matchplay within a league format. Furthermore, it has been a pleasure to play against like-minded opponents and build friendships, especially when playing the reverse fixture," said Reahgan.

"The club has always had a strong fixture calendar against established clubs across the South region within the junior, men’s and ladies' section," he added.

Bearwood Lakes captain, Reahgan Quartermaine and Hindhead captain, Alan Harlow, face off before the match (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

There were plenty of smiles and serious faces on the first tee and throughout the round between the Hindhead and Bearwood Lakes players as they made their way around the tight heathland layout. The home advantage proved to be a little too much for the travelling Bearwood Lakes team to handle on this occasion and a close fought battle ended with the Hindhead team taking the win 4-1, in what was their first game of the season.

The competitive yet friendly nature of the Elite Amateur Golf League (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Despite the first league games having recently just been played, we look forward to keeping our eye on which of the prestigious clubs in this group makes it through into the knockout phases of the Elite Amateur Golf League. Could it be that one of the two clubs we followed here that go on to be crowned champions in December? We'll have to wait and see.

If you think you're club may be interested in playing in the Elite Amateur Golf League, entries for 2024 are now open and with the league expanding to 160 teams, the competition is set to be stronger than ever. Entry in 2024 will be £300 and will provide each club the chance to be apart of this fast growing, competitive, amateur scratch golf competition in the U.K. For more information and how to enter, visit the Elite Amateur Golf Group website.