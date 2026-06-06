US Women's Open Tee Times 2026: Round Three

We're in for a thrilling conclusion at the US Women's Open, with the iconic Riviera Country Club hosting the tournament for the first time.

Several big names have missed the cut, including Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko, but there are plenty of Major winners in hot pursuit of joint 36-hole leaders Alison Lee and Ruoning Yon, including World No.1 Nelly Korda.

Opening-round leader Jennifer Kupcho, Sei Young Kim and Mexico's Gaby Lopez sit in a group of six at three-under, which is just a shot off the pace.

"To win in basically my backyard, where I grew up, would be super cool," said Los Angeles native Lee.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself but if you'd told me I would be in this spot at the beginning of the week, I probably would have started crying."

Elsewhere, England's Charley Hull dropped a shot on the 18th, which leaves her seven shots adrift.

We're on the West Coast this week, and the cut came at four over. Here's the full list of tee times for Saturday's third round.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three

All times PDT