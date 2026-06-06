US Women's Open Tee Times 2026: Round Three
It's getting interesting in California as Riviera hosts the US Women's Open for the first time - and here's how things look going into the weekend
We're in for a thrilling conclusion at the US Women's Open, with the iconic Riviera Country Club hosting the tournament for the first time.
Several big names have missed the cut, including Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko, but there are plenty of Major winners in hot pursuit of joint 36-hole leaders Alison Lee and Ruoning Yon, including World No.1 Nelly Korda.
Opening-round leader Jennifer Kupcho, Sei Young Kim and Mexico's Gaby Lopez sit in a group of six at three-under, which is just a shot off the pace.
"To win in basically my backyard, where I grew up, would be super cool," said Los Angeles native Lee.
"I don't want to get ahead of myself but if you'd told me I would be in this spot at the beginning of the week, I probably would have started crying."
Elsewhere, England's Charley Hull dropped a shot on the 18th, which leaves her seven shots adrift.
We're on the West Coast this week, and the cut came at four over. Here's the full list of tee times for Saturday's third round.
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US Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three
All times PDT
- 8.55am: Yue Zhang, Chia Yen Wu
- 9.05am: Ingrid Lindblad, Lottie Woad
- 9.15am: Sakura Koiwai, Asterisk Talley (a)
- 9.25am: Liqi Zeng, Rio Takeda
- 9.35am: Celine Boutier, Jinhee Im
- 9.45am: Mao Saigo, Yealimi Noh
- 9.55am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Minsol Kim
- 10.10am: DaYeon Lee, Nataliya Guseva
- 10.20am: Minjee Lee, Kaleiya Romero
- 10.30am: Farah O'Keefe (a), Gurleen Kaur
- 10.40am: Charley Hull, Rose Zhang
- 10.50am: A Lim Kim, Anna Nordqvist
- 11.00am: Yuri Yoshida, Esther Henseleit
- 11.10am: Grace Kim, Ayaka Furue
- 11.25am: Amy Yang, Lucy Li
- 11.35am: Bianca Pagdanganan, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 11.45am: Shiho Kuwaki, Ana Belac
- 11.55am: Shuri Sakuma, Maria Jose Marin (a)
- 12.05pm: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Hannah Green
- 12.15pm: Miyu Yamashita, Maja Stark
- 12.25pm: Melanie Green, Minji Kang
- 12.40pm: Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 12.50pm: Aphrodite Deng (a), Aki Iwai
- 1.00pm: Kiara Romero (a), Xiyu Janet Lin
- 1.10pm: Karis Davidson, Somi Lee
- 1.20pm: Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul
- 1.30pm: Nasa Hataoka, Patty Tavatanakit
- 1.40pm: Allisen Corpuz, Jiyai Shin
- 1.55pm: Nelly Kora, Sora Kamiya
- 2.05pm: Casadra Alexander, Lauren Coughlin
- 2.15pm: Sei Young Kim, Gaby Lopez
- 2.25pm: Hyunjo Yoo, Hinako Shibuno
- 2.25pm: Jennifer Kupcho, In Gee Chun
- 2.45pm: Ruoning Yin, Alison Lee
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
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