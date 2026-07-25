ISPS Handa Senior Open Tee Times: Final Round

With 18 holes remaining of the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Gleneagles, American Jerry Kelly and Australian Cameron Percy co-lead.

The pair begin the final round on eight under, giving them a three-shot lead over Peter Baker. .

As a result, Kelly and Percy are the final group to tee it up on Sunday. They will get underway at 9.45am EDT (2.45pm BST).

Ten minutes earlier, Baker begins his challenge to close the gap on the leaders in a group with Darren Fichardt, who is on four under after 54 holes.

At 9.25am EDT (2.25pm BST), South African legend Ernie Els plays alongside former LIV Golfer Pat Perez. Both players begin the final round five back of the leaders on three under.

Jerry Kelly and Cameron Percy co-lead with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Padraig Harrington, who was cheered on by Rory McIlroy at Sunningdale a year ago.

However, he is not in contention, beginning the final round on six over, where he is grouped with Robert Coles.

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One former champion who is still in with a chance