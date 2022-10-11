Andalucia Masters Field, Preview And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Andalucia Masters marks the second of the Iberian Swing tournaments following last week’s Spanish Open, where John Rahm claimed the title for a record-equalling third time.

The World No.5 isn’t in the field for this week’s event, but the man five places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Matt Fitzpatrick, is. The US Open champion won this tournament last year after taking advantage of Sebastian Soderberg’s late collapse to claim a three-shot victory. He will be hoping for a repeat of that success as he looks to cement his place in the DP World Tour Rankings ahead of next month’s prestigious DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

New Zealander Ryan Fox claimed his third win on the Tour in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the start of the month, and the World No.23 is also in the field as he looks to build on that fine performance at Real Club de Valderrama. Another recent DP World Tour victor, Robert MacIntyre, who beat Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win last month’s Italian Open, also appears. Meanwhile, 2020 Andalucia Masters winner John Catlin returns hoping for his third win on the Tour since that one-shot victory over former World No.1 Martin Kaymer.

Sergio Garcia boasts the record number of wins in the tournament with the most recent of his three victories coming in 2018, but there’s no sign of the LIV Golf player this week, Meanwhile, he’s also absent from next week’s Mallorca Open as his hopes of making next year’s Ryder Cup appear to have been dashed. Nevertheless, there are still several local players in the field, including Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who finished tied for sixth last week. Pablo Larazzabal, whose 2022 has included a brief excursion to LIV Golf as well as two DP World Tour wins, most recently In April’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, is another local player who will be hoping for a strong performance.

Players will be competing for a purse of Є3m, an identical sum to last year’s tournament. The winner will claim Є500,000, but to do so, he’ll need to come to terms with the famously small greens on the immaculate course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Andalucia Masters Field 2022

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Angel Ayora

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Hugo Leon

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Vincent Norrman

Thorbjørn Olesen

Pedro Oriol

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti



Andalucia Masters Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €500,000 2nd €333,320 3rd €187,800 4th €150,000 5th €127,200 6th €105,000 7th €90,000 8th €75,000 9th €67,200 10th €60,000 11th €55,200 12th €51,600 13th €48,300 14th €45,900 15th €44,100 16th €42,300 17th €40,500 18th €38,700 19th €37,200 20th €36,000 21st €34,800 22nd €33,900 23rd €33,000 24th €32,100 25th €31,200 26th €30,300 27th €29,400 28th €28,500 29th €27,600 30th €26,700 31st €25,800 32nd €24,900 33rd €24,000 34th €23,100 35th €22,500 36th €21,900 37th €21,300 38th €20,700 39th €20,100 40th €19,500 41st €18,900 42nd €18,300 43rd €17,700 44th €17,100 45th €16,500 46th €15,900 47th €15,300 48th €14,700 49th €14,100 50th €13,500 51st €12,900 52nd €12,300 53rd €11,700 54th €11,100 55th €10,500 56th €9,900 57th €9,300 58th €9,000 59th €8,700 60th €8,400 61st €8,100 62nd €7,800 63rd €7,500 64th €7,200 65th €6,900

What Is The Prize Money For The Andalucia Masters? The purse for the 2022 Andalucia Masters is €3m, an identical sum to the 2021 tournament. The winner will earn €500,000 with the runner-up claiming €333,320. Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick took the top prize and he returns to defend his title.