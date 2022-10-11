Andalucia Masters Field, Preview And Prize Money
Matt Fitzpatrick is back to defend the title he won by three shots last year
The Andalucia Masters marks the second of the Iberian Swing tournaments following last week’s Spanish Open, where John Rahm claimed the title for a record-equalling third time.
The World No.5 isn’t in the field for this week’s event, but the man five places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Matt Fitzpatrick, is. The US Open champion won this tournament last year after taking advantage of Sebastian Soderberg’s late collapse to claim a three-shot victory. He will be hoping for a repeat of that success as he looks to cement his place in the DP World Tour Rankings ahead of next month’s prestigious DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
New Zealander Ryan Fox claimed his third win on the Tour in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the start of the month, and the World No.23 is also in the field as he looks to build on that fine performance at Real Club de Valderrama. Another recent DP World Tour victor, Robert MacIntyre, who beat Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win last month’s Italian Open, also appears. Meanwhile, 2020 Andalucia Masters winner John Catlin returns hoping for his third win on the Tour since that one-shot victory over former World No.1 Martin Kaymer.
Sergio Garcia boasts the record number of wins in the tournament with the most recent of his three victories coming in 2018, but there’s no sign of the LIV Golf player this week, Meanwhile, he’s also absent from next week’s Mallorca Open as his hopes of making next year’s Ryder Cup appear to have been dashed. Nevertheless, there are still several local players in the field, including Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who finished tied for sixth last week. Pablo Larazzabal, whose 2022 has included a brief excursion to LIV Golf as well as two DP World Tour wins, most recently In April’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, is another local player who will be hoping for a strong performance.
Players will be competing for a purse of Є3m, an identical sum to last year’s tournament. The winner will claim Є500,000, but to do so, he’ll need to come to terms with the famously small greens on the immaculate course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Andalucia Masters Field 2022
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Angel Ayora
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Hugo Leon
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Vincent Norrman
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Pedro Oriol
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Andalucia Masters Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€500,000
|2nd
|€333,320
|3rd
|€187,800
|4th
|€150,000
|5th
|€127,200
|6th
|€105,000
|7th
|€90,000
|8th
|€75,000
|9th
|€67,200
|10th
|€60,000
|11th
|€55,200
|12th
|€51,600
|13th
|€48,300
|14th
|€45,900
|15th
|€44,100
|16th
|€42,300
|17th
|€40,500
|18th
|€38,700
|19th
|€37,200
|20th
|€36,000
|21st
|€34,800
|22nd
|€33,900
|23rd
|€33,000
|24th
|€32,100
|25th
|€31,200
|26th
|€30,300
|27th
|€29,400
|28th
|€28,500
|29th
|€27,600
|30th
|€26,700
|31st
|€25,800
|32nd
|€24,900
|33rd
|€24,000
|34th
|€23,100
|35th
|€22,500
|36th
|€21,900
|37th
|€21,300
|38th
|€20,700
|39th
|€20,100
|40th
|€19,500
|41st
|€18,900
|42nd
|€18,300
|43rd
|€17,700
|44th
|€17,100
|45th
|€16,500
|46th
|€15,900
|47th
|€15,300
|48th
|€14,700
|49th
|€14,100
|50th
|€13,500
|51st
|€12,900
|52nd
|€12,300
|53rd
|€11,700
|54th
|€11,100
|55th
|€10,500
|56th
|€9,900
|57th
|€9,300
|58th
|€9,000
|59th
|€8,700
|60th
|€8,400
|61st
|€8,100
|62nd
|€7,800
|63rd
|€7,500
|64th
|€7,200
|65th
|€6,900
What Is The Prize Money For The Andalucia Masters?
The purse for the 2022 Andalucia Masters is €3m, an identical sum to the 2021 tournament. The winner will earn €500,000 with the runner-up claiming €333,320. Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick took the top prize and he returns to defend his title.
Where Is The Andalucia Masters Being Played?
The Andalucia Masters is being played at Real Club de Valderrama, one of Spain's best courses and the host venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup. The Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed course was established in 1974 and is renowned for its immaculate tree-lined fairways and small greens.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
