'Par Of The Century' - DP World Tour Player Makes Miraculous Par Save

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Valderrama is known as one of the most notoriously difficult golf courses in the world, with its tight fairways, unforgiving trees and lightning quick undulating greens making it a course where you can rack up a number fast!

On Saturday at the Andalucía Masters, that appeared to be the case for home favorite Angel Hidalgo, when his pulled drive at the ninth hole came to rest near one of the many trees that line the golf course. What happened next caused Sky Sports commentators to blare out the "par of the century". Check out the video below.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

After his tee shot was pulled left of the fairway, Hidalgo was forced to play an aggressive shot that required a large hook from a deep and buried lie. The chances of it coming off were slim and, after making impact, that proved to be the case, as it struck a tree and catapulted some 45 yards behind him.

You could say that he was fortunate to find some shorter grass, but that was swamped by the fact he had to hit yet another hook, with an under and over shot through the trees also required to get anywhere near the green.

Taking his club back, he miraculously didn't hit any more branches or trees, with his golf ball finishing pin high, just off the green and right of the flag. It was an incredible shot and one that left him around 15-feet for his par.

Hidalgo's best finish came at the Joburg Open, where he finished T5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As he struck his putt, it didn't seem to be going anywhere else but in the center of the hole, as it rolled in for a par and a "par of the century" line from one of the Sky Sports commentators.

Following his par, the 24-year-old carded two birdies and two bogeys on his back nine, as a one-under third round put him six shots back of fellow countryman Adrian Otaegui, who sits at an incredible 16-under-par!