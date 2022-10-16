Tour Pros Slam DP World Tour Over Lack Of Adrian Otaegui Coverage

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the Andalucía Masters, third round leader, Adrian Otaegui, has been the main talking point, with the Spaniard setting a 54-hole scoring record around the notoriously difficult Valderrama track. However, it's not just his incredible golf that has caused a fuss, but also his association with LIV Golf.

Sitting six shots ahead going into the final round, it appeared that Otaegui was barely shown on the broadcast for the event, with many speculating that it's his association with LIV Golf that is the cause. The 29-year-old featured in three of the first four Saudi-backed tournaments and successfully overturned a ban to feature in the Scottish Open back in July, alongside Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Branden Grace.

WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

After the conclusion of play on Saturday, some golfers took to Twitter to voice their outrage that the Spaniard wasn't shown on the broadcast, especially as he shot a 64 around one of the toughest courses in the world. One of those players was 2022 Amateur Championship winner, Alejandro Larrazabal, who sent out a series of tweets on the matter, one of which suggested that Tour CEO, Keith Pelley, should step down.

Tweeting in Spanish, the translated message says: “I search and search and can't find a single mention of @adrianotaegui's feat today by the DP, leading by 6, does anyone find anything? If so, I promise to take a course on RRSS management or something... forgive my incompetence... #pathetic.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “Pelley must not finish the year, under no circumstances…the direction of the circuit is too Dantesque and someone has to fall, quickly, and change course. The last customers of the tour are the fans, let no one forget that.

"How long will it take for the players to rise up against the circuit management? Knowing the atrocities that are done to its members and the opportunities for expansion and growth that have been squandered?"

There’s growing resentment with how the DPWT are acting toward Spanish LIV players, highlighted here by former Amateur Champion, Alejandro Larrazabal. This is a bad look for golf and the people in charge need to reevaluate what they’re trying to achieve. These actions help no one pic.twitter.com/RcVRkkymykOctober 15, 2022 See more

It wasn't just Larrazabal who thought this, as Scott Hend tweeted: "Big finish tomorrow at Valderrama. Be nice to see Adrian Otaegui W after the crap he has had to deal with after playing a couple of LIV events. The Man can Play. He's trailed by Lagergren and Hidalgo 6 off the pace. Might not see a shot from the leader tomorrow".

Another player was Lee Westwood, who has featured in all of the LIV Golf events, with the 49-year-old posting: "Is @adrianotaegui leading? And by 6! Wouldn’t know would you. Good luck today Adrian".