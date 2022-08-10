Report: Australia To Host LIV Golf League And Asian Tour Events in 2023
Australia will reportedly stage Asian Tour and LIV Golf League events in 2023
LIV Golf Investments and the Asian Tour are planning three lucrative events in Australia in 2023 as part of the International Series and LIV Golf League, per a report in Australian Golf Digest.
LIV Golf and the Asian Tour entered into a strategic partnership earlier this year and launched the International Series - a $300 million dollar investment over the next 10 years.
The International Series debuted at Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand before Slaley Hall played host to the first Asian Tour-sanctioned event on English soil. Further events in the inaugural season include Singapore and Korea, which is being headlined by former Masters champion, Patrick Reed, as well as Vietnam, Indonesia, the Middle East, China and Hong Kong.
LIV Golf is now reportedly set to bring the International Series to the birthplace of CEO, Greg Norman, in 2023 with the introduction of two events. The LIV Golf League itself is expected to host an Australian tournament after it announced its expanded venture for next year - 48 players within 12 team franchises will compete in a 14-tournament schedule. The total prize purse for the league will jump to an enormous $405m, a huge increase on the $225m available this year.
The strategic partnership with the Asian Tour will provide its members with a gateway to the LIV Golf League, whilst members of the Saudi-backed venture will be encouraged to play in the International Series.
The reported plans are likely to serve as an added incentive to Australian golfers, who make up a large percentage of the Asian Tour and current LIV Golf Series. The news comes fresh from reports that fellow-Australian Cameron Smith has signed a deal in excess of $100m to join the breakaway circuit.
Smith is apparently set to tee it up in the very next event on the LIV Golf schedule in Boston from September 2-4 after the completion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The World No.2 refused to be drawn into speculation on his immediate future ahead of his appearance in Memphis this week: "My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that."
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
