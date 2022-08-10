Report: Australia To Host LIV Golf League And Asian Tour Events in 2023

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf Investments and the Asian Tour are planning three lucrative events in Australia in 2023 as part of the International Series and LIV Golf League, per a report in Australian Golf Digest.

LIV Golf and the Asian Tour entered into a strategic partnership earlier this year and launched the International Series - a $300 million dollar investment over the next 10 years.

The International Series debuted at Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand before Slaley Hall played host to the first Asian Tour-sanctioned event on English soil. Further events in the inaugural season include Singapore and Korea, which is being headlined by former Masters champion, Patrick Reed, as well as Vietnam, Indonesia, the Middle East, China and Hong Kong.

LIV Golf is now reportedly set to bring the International Series to the birthplace of CEO, Greg Norman, in 2023 with the introduction of two events. The LIV Golf League itself is expected to host an Australian tournament after it announced its expanded venture for next year - 48 players within 12 team franchises will compete in a 14-tournament schedule. The total prize purse for the league will jump to an enormous $405m, a huge increase on the $225m available this year.

The strategic partnership with the Asian Tour will provide its members with a gateway to the LIV Golf League, whilst members of the Saudi-backed venture will be encouraged to play in the International Series.

The reported plans are likely to serve as an added incentive to Australian golfers, who make up a large percentage of the Asian Tour and current LIV Golf Series. The news comes fresh from reports that fellow-Australian Cameron Smith has signed a deal in excess of $100m to join the breakaway circuit.

Smith is apparently set to tee it up in the very next event on the LIV Golf schedule in Boston from September 2-4 after the completion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The World No.2 refused to be drawn into speculation on his immediate future ahead of his appearance in Memphis this week: "My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that."