The Schedule Is Very Appealing' - Scott 'Sworn To Secrecy' Over Rumoured Saudi League

Over the last month there have been several reports of players moving to the new breakaway Saudi Golf League. Renowned instructor, Jim McClean, for example, revealed that a source told him Bryson DeChambeau is one of the players moving, with players like Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood reportedly signing non-disclosure agreements regarding the rumoured League.

Now, it seems that Adam Scott may be another player tempted by an offer, with the Australian revealing in a Genesis Invitational press conference that: "The schedule is very appealing."

A source has has suggested that DeChambeau has been offered $240 million to become the face of the new League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Masters champion, who is also a two-time winner at Riviera, went on to say: "I think the schedule they're proposing is very appealing to probably most golfers, I would think. You know, depending what your goals are in golf, I think the schedule is very appealing. From that side of things, I would consider doing that, for sure. From a lifestyle side of things, yes."

Following on from his praising of the scheduling, Scott was also asked if he had participated in discussions with the breakaway League, with the 41-year-old simply stating: "Yes, but like everyone else, we're sworn to secrecy, Alex."

Scott has had issues with the PGA Tour's scheduling before. In 2020, he only played nine events, deciding to stay in Australia rather than the Covid bubbles of the Tour. "When there's only a proposed 14 events, let's say, and you might pick to play some other events, there seems to be time for a legitimate offseason," explained Scott on the reportedly proposed Saudi League.

"I think that's really missed on the PGA Tour from all aspects, but certainly from the top players. I think we would all like to see a break, and a break where you're not penalized for taking a break. I think that's one of the big things."

Scott's last PGA Tour victory actually came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the statement, could he be one of the "17 individuals" that PGA Tour player, Kramer Hickok, has said have joined the breakaway League? Certainly Scott's "general feeling" is that "it's only a positive thing for professional golfers at the moment, that there's interest and money coming into the sport."

"It's also somewhat forced the PGA Tour to put more money into the professional golfers and we're seeing that all around the world, too," he continued. "They've put money into the European Tour. The LIV Golf Investments has put money into the Asian Tour. So, at the moment, that's good for strengthening the professional game. How everything else pans out, I don't know, but at the moment, I think it's good that these things are happening for golf professionals."

Regarding the PGA Tour, we do know that the likes of Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa have publicly backed their support, with McIlroy stating: "You look at the people that have already said no, Rahm, No. 1 in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself. Like you've got the top players in the world are saying no (to the league), so that has to tell you something."