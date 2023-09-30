‘A Walking Highlight Reel’ - Hatton Praises ‘Incredible’ Jon Rahm
The current Masters champion has been in sumptuous form for Team Europe during the 2023 Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm is “like a walking highlight reel,” according to fellow Team Europe star, Tyrrell Hatton.
The current Masters champion has enjoyed a stellar opening two days at the Ryder Cup - contributing 2.5 points from a possible 3 via a plethora of extraordinary moments.
After playing in both of Friday’s sessions and producing a handful of clutch shots, Rahm partnered Hatton for a second time in Saturday morning’s foursomes and once again secured a full point for Team Europe courtesy of a 2&1 victory over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
The key moment in Saturday morning’s final match arrived on the par-three 17th when - leading 1up - Rahm plundered his tee shot to a matter of inches away from the hole after asking his ball to “be enough.”
With their second victory as a duo safely tucked away as a result of some more late brilliance by both Rahm and Hatton, the latter waxed lyrical about his Major-winning partner.
Hatton said: "This guy, he's like a walking highlight reel. It's just incredible. It's nice to hole that putt on 16, and then the shot that he's just hit in there at 17 is just out of this world, so what a partner to have."
Is Jon Rahm human?!pic.twitter.com/n7m17ihnsHSeptember 30, 2023
Rahm and Hatton’s 2&1 win mirrored that of their teammates - Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood - in their clash with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth as the first match to tee off on Saturday.
A record-breaking 9&7 success for Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland pushed Europe’s morning points haul to three and somewhat overshadowed a first stripe of red for the USA - secured by Max Homa and Brian Harman.
Although the picture appeared extremely rosy for the men in blue with three sessions played, Hatton was refusing to get carried away and says Luke Donald’s team will remain in the present until they are holding the Samuel Ryder trophy.
Hatton said: “It was a good morning for us again. I think ultimately we just need to try and win each session. So yeah, hopefully the guys going out this afternoon can go out there and win the session, and then we'll see where we're at.”
The 31-year-old was later asked about his pre-Ryder Cup comments regarding gaining “revenge” over the USA, which the Englishman clarified were simply meant as wanting to win the cup back.
Hatton said: “When I say revenge, I think that was a tough loss for us two years ago, and for the guys that were a part of the team that are here this week, then revenge is effectively you want to win the Ryder Cup back.
“So far, we've done a good job, but there's still so much golf left to play. Momentum can change pretty quickly. So for us, it's just trying to win the sessions and get closer to that magic number, and yeah, just go from there. Whatever the score line is, if you win, then you're leaving extremely happy."
-
-
