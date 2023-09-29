Five Times Jon Rahm Came Up Clutch On Day One At The Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm had a day to remember at Marco Simone, as he chipped in three times and picked up 1.5 points
Jon Rahm was in red-hot form on the first day of the Ryder Cup, with the Spaniard producing multiple memorable and clutch moments throughout at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Chipping in three times on Friday, Rahm had also struck the flag with his tee shot on the par 3 seventh, as well as holing an eagle putt on the 18th hole to secure a tie against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, who later said that Rahm acted "like a child."
Below, we have detailed the clutch moments, with the 28-year-old one of Europe's key figures as they go in pursuit of winning back the Ryder Cup. Certainly, with a dominant 6.5 - 1.5 display on Friday, they are well on their way to doing so.
EAGLE PUTT - FOUR BALLS - 18TH HOLE
We begin with the putt on the 18th hole, which actually tied up the match and secured half a point for Europe. Facing off against the World No.1, Scheffler, and a five-time Major winner in Koepka, Rahm and partner, Nicolai Hojgaard, were up against a tough task on Friday afternoon.
However, thanks to Hojgaard making seven birdies in 14 holes, it remained tight throughout. As the scores were level going into the 15th, USA ended up claiming the 15th, Europe the 16th and USA the 17th to put them 1-up.
Hitting two glorious shots, Rahm managed to hit the green with his second and had a lengthy eagle putt to level things up. Watching his opponents put their third shots close, Rahm would have to hole the putt for a crucial half point.
Striking the putt, the ball rolled towards the hole, clattered the back of it, jumped in the air and then dropped for the eagle. Rahm's reaction? Well, he put his head in his hands and looked on in shock at what had happened, not quite believing it.
CHIP IN - FOUR BALLS - 16TH HOLE
JON RAHM, WOW! 🤯#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/CqUUwBjtGXSeptember 29, 2023
Just two holes before that putt, Rahm made a critical chip-in for eagle at the 16th. Making two eagles in his final three holes, the chip caused a huge reaction from the Spaniard, who had just seen Koepka make birdie on the short par 4.
Firing his tee shot over the back of the green, Rahm's next shot, a chip and run, landed on the green with the roll doing the rest. Halfway there, you could tell it had a chance and, with Europe 1-down at the time, it proved crucial, with the duo going on to halve the game against USA.
CHIP IN - FOURSOMES - 10TH HOLE
RAHMBO!!!!! 💪#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/T5MJZn2rCmSeptember 29, 2023
Having been in trouble on the 10th hole, Rahm and foursomes partner, Tyrrell Hatton, needed a miracle to share honors at the par 4 with their opponents Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.
With Hatton's shot not hitting the green and spinning off the front, Rahm stepped up, took a few practice swings and slammed his pitch shot into the hole. Although it went in with pace, it didn't matter, as it clattered the centre of the cup and dropped for an unlikely par. In the end, Rahm and Hatton would win 4&3.
NEAR ACE - FOURSOMES - 7TH HOLE
NEAR ACE FROM @JonRahmpga! 🤯#TeamEurope | #Rydercup pic.twitter.com/1QaM3hAppESeptember 29, 2023
Just three holes prior to the chip in, Rahm had seen his shot at the par 3 seventh rattle the flag and somehow not drop. Playing 209-yards, the Spaniard hit a majestic long iron that drew beautifully towards the flag.
Landing on the green, it took two bounces before rolling like a putt towards the flag. For all the world it looked like it was going to drop but, somehow, it hit the flag and didn't, coming to rest just a few inches away for an ace. Unsurprisingly, it won the pair the hole, with the American duo unable to follow them in.
CHIP IN - FOUR BALLS - 8TH HOLE
Although the chip in ended up not impacting the hole, it was still a ridiculous moment, with it being his second chip in of the day. In the end, Hojgaard would birdie the hole, but the chip in was just another moment in the Rahm scrapbook.
