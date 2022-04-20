Robert Garrigus Confirms Saudi Release Request

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Robert Garrigus has confirmed he has submitted a request to the PGA Tour to compete in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series; due to take place at the Centurion Club in June 2022.

Per a report by the Golf Channel, the 44-year-old declined any further comment ahead of his participation at the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans. “I am grateful to have been given a sponsor exemption into this week’s event and I just want to focus on playing the best I can,” he said.

PGA Tour players are required to submit applications to play in alternate Tour events at least 45 days prior to the first round of the tournament. The Tour then has 30 days before the competing event begins to either grant or deny the request. With the London event in mind, players must submit their requests by 25 April 2022 with the Tour's decision expected by 10 May.

Garrigus is the first known PGA Tour player to submit a formal request to compete in the Series and it is expected that more may follow. Sources earlier in the week revealed that Garrigus was the only PGA Tour player to submit an application however, per a report in the Telegraph, it would appear a number of players have now formally made their request; with six DP World Tour players having contacted Wentworth HQ seeking permission to sign up for the Series.

It is likely that requests for the Centurion Club event will be granted based on historic rulings but as per the PGA Tour regulation, it does not grant release to any member from playing in a competing event held in North America. The next four events of the LIV Golf Invitational Series are scheduled to take place in Oregon, New Jersey, Boston and Chicago.

With the breakaway league more than a rumour, all eyes will be on the PGA Tour and Commissioner, Jay Monahan, to see if they will impose the suspensions that it previously warned of. In these instances, it would feel that precedent will soon be set.

At a mandatory players meeting at the Honda Classic, Monahan reportedly told players to "walk out the door" should they be lured by the prospect of joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will comprise of eight tournaments – seven regular events and a season-closing Team Championship tournament at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue. Each of the regular events will feature three rounds with no cut, and with play commencing by shotgun start. There will be a team format with no more than 48 players making up of 12 teams of four, with the teams drafted each week.

The series hopes to entice players with a huge $25m purse at each of the first seven tournaments, and a $50m purse in the finale.