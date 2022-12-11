Justin Thomas And Jordan Spieth Defeat Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy At The Match VII

In the seventh edition of The Match, it was the American pair of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas who claimed a 3&2 victory, with the duo getting the upper hand on the more experienced duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab).

Although there had been some trash-talking beforehand, the match was played in a fantastic spirit with odd jibes being thrown here and there. However, making his return to competitive action, it was also great to see that Tiger hasn't lost any of his distance, as he made an appearance for the first time since an emotional second day at St Andrews back in July.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Despite being out of action for a while, it was like Tiger never left as his opening tee shot registered a 178mph ball speed and was straight as an arrow. A resulting birdie was matched, but Tiger's early momentum couldn't be sustained throughout the evening.

Thanks to some classy play from Thomas (opens in new tab), the 12-hole match was eventually completed 10 holes in, with there being a number of instances which caused viewers to chuckle.

Notable moments during the broadcast included Tiger telling a story how his son, Charlie, has already outdriven him, with the 15-time Major winner stating: "I hate to say it, but I'm gonna admit it. He finally did it. I spun one and he torpedoed one!"

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Along with Tiger, there was also the usual trash-talk between Thomas and announcer Charles Barkley, with JT ripping him by saying: "Chuck's looking at that moon like it's an Oreo."

The former Basketball player did get one back on JT though, with Barkley saying "JT, I don't even know why I like you man. You're such a good dude and good player, but went to Alabama University and it drives me crazy you are successful."

Thomas' response? Well, JT wasn't pleased, with the two-time Major champion saying "Chuck, if you say Alabama University one more time... I know you're not the brightest but you know it's University of Alabama. It's p****d me off no end, so it's worked!"