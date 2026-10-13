DP World India Championship Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two Pairings

The second edition of the DP World India Championship has arrived and there is an incredible list of big names in the field at Delhi Golf Club.

From Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood to Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Aaron Rai and Anirban Lahiri, they are just a few of the game's titans on show for fans at this unique layout in the heart of the country's capital.

It was Fleetwood who reigned supreme 12 months ago, with son Frankie running onto the green to greet him in those memorable scenes once the final putt was holed.

The Englishman has been grouped with two of his Ryder Cup-winning teammates to start this year as well, in McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre, but they're not the only star-studded tee time on the sheet.

Check out the full list of round one and round two tee times for the 2026 DP World India Championship below.

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

Hole 1

All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)

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6:25am - Nathan Kimsey, Filippo Celli, Ben Schmidt

Nathan Kimsey, Filippo Celli, Ben Schmidt 6:35am - Jeong weon Ko, Veer Ahlawat, Tom Vaillant

Jeong weon Ko, Veer Ahlawat, Tom Vaillant 6:45am - Manuel Elvira, Jason Scrivener, Angad Cheema

Manuel Elvira, Jason Scrivener, Angad Cheema 6:55am - Ugo Coussaud, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Ewen Ferguson

Ugo Coussaud, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Ewen Ferguson 7:05am - Elvis Smylie, Pablo Larrazabal, Jordan Gumberg

Elvis Smylie, Pablo Larrazabal, Jordan Gumberg 7:15am - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Romain Langasque, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Brandon Robinson Thompson, Romain Langasque, Rafa Cabrera Bello 7:25am - Frederic Lacroix, Darius Van Driel, Rashid Khan

Frederic Lacroix, Darius Van Driel, Rashid Khan 7:35am - Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Om Prakash Chouhan

Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Om Prakash Chouhan 7:45am - Ivan Cantero, Sean Crocker, Anthony Quayle

Ivan Cantero, Sean Crocker, Anthony Quayle 7:55am - Manoj S, Mohd Azhar, Subash Tamang

Manoj S, Mohd Azhar, Subash Tamang 8:05am - Hugo Townsend, Sebastian Soderberg, Jack Senior

Hugo Townsend, Sebastian Soderberg, Jack Senior 8:15am - Rocco Repetto Taylor, Sebastian Garcia, Ross Fisher

Rocco Repetto Taylor, Sebastian Garcia, Ross Fisher 11:10am - Freddy Schott, Stefano Mazzoli, Akshay Sharma

Freddy Schott, Stefano Mazzoli, Akshay Sharma 11:20am - Oliver Lindell, Joakim Lagergren, Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Lindell, Joakim Lagergren, Bernd Wiesberger 11:30am - Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Hillier, Byeong Hun An

Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Hillier, Byeong Hun An 11:40am - Jacob Skov Olesen, Jayden Schaper, Shubhankar Sharma

Jacob Skov Olesen, Jayden Schaper, Shubhankar Sharma 11:50am - Adrian Meronk, Anirban Lahiri, Casey Jarvis

Adrian Meronk, Anirban Lahiri, Casey Jarvis 12:00pm - Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed, Aaron Rai

Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed, Aaron Rai 12:10pm - Antoine Rozner, Matteo Manassero, Khalin H Joshi

Antoine Rozner, Matteo Manassero, Khalin H Joshi 12:20pm - Martin Couvra, Yurav Premlall, Joost Luiten

Martin Couvra, Yurav Premlall, Joost Luiten 12:30pm - Adrian Otaegui, Maximilian Steinlechner, Kota Kaneko

Adrian Otaegui, Maximilian Steinlechner, Kota Kaneko 12:40pm - Manu Gandas, Junghwan Lee, Daniel Rodrigues

Manu Gandas, Junghwan Lee, Daniel Rodrigues 12:50pm - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Law, Eddie Pepperell

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Law, Eddie Pepperell 1:00pm - Joshua Berry, Quim Vidal, Karandeep Kochhar

Hole 10

All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)

6:25am - Dan Bradbury, Davis Bryant, Jorge Campillo

Dan Bradbury, Davis Bryant, Jorge Campillo 6:35am - Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, Andy Sullivan

Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, Andy Sullivan 6:45am - Saptak Talwar, Tom McKibbin, Grant Forrest

Saptak Talwar, Tom McKibbin, Grant Forrest 6:55am - Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry

Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry 7:05am - Justin Rose, Eugenio Chacarra, Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose, Eugenio Chacarra, Min Woo Lee 7:15am - Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre 7:25am - Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Danny Willett

Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Danny Willett 7:35am - Honey Baisoya, Niklas Norgaard, Marcus Armitage

Honey Baisoya, Niklas Norgaard, Marcus Armitage 7:45am - Joel Girrbach, Michael Hollick, Richard Sterne

Joel Girrbach, Michael Hollick, Richard Sterne 7:55am - Yuvraj Sandhu, Dylan Naidoo, Johannes Veerman

Yuvraj Sandhu, Dylan Naidoo, Johannes Veerman 8:05am - Ricardo Gouveia, Euan Walker, Jens Dantorp

Ricardo Gouveia, Euan Walker, Jens Dantorp 8:15am - Jamal Hossain, Ryan Peake, Shaurya Bhattacharya

Jamal Hossain, Ryan Peake, Shaurya Bhattacharya 11:10am - Cameron Adam, Albin Bergstrom, Dhruv Sheoran

Cameron Adam, Albin Bergstrom, Dhruv Sheoran 11:20am - Felix Mory, Yuto Katsuragawa, Zander Lombard

Felix Mory, Yuto Katsuragawa, Zander Lombard 11:30am - Todd Clements, James Morrison, JC Ritchie

Todd Clements, James Morrison, JC Ritchie 11:40am - Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi

Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi 11:50am - Gregorio De Leo, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Niklas Lemke

Gregorio De Leo, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Niklas Lemke 12:00pm - Julien Guerrier, Sachin Baisoya, David Ravetto

Julien Guerrier, Sachin Baisoya, David Ravetto 12:10pm - Shiv Kapur, Ryggs Johnston, Francesco Laporta

Shiv Kapur, Ryggs Johnston, Francesco Laporta 12:20pm - Marcus Kinhult, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Matthew Baldwin

Marcus Kinhult, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Matthew Baldwin 12:30pm - Shubham Jaglan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa

Shubham Jaglan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa 12:40pm - Amardeep Malik, Stepan Danek, Kartik Singh

Amardeep Malik, Stepan Danek, Kartik Singh 12:50pm - Tobias Jonsson, Daniel Young, Renato Paratore

Tobias Jonsson, Daniel Young, Renato Paratore 1:00pm - Vishesh Sharma, Anshul Kabthiyal, Andreas Halvorsen

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

Hole 1

All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)

6:25am - Cameron Adam, Albin Bergstrom, Dhruv Sheoran

Cameron Adam, Albin Bergstrom, Dhruv Sheoran 6:35am - Felix Mory, Yuto Katsuragawa, Zander Lombard

Felix Mory, Yuto Katsuragawa, Zander Lombard 6:45am - Todd Clements, James Morrison, JC Ritchie

Todd Clements, James Morrison, JC Ritchie 6:55am - Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi

Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi 7:05am - Gregorio De Leo, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Niklas Lemke

Gregorio De Leo, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Niklas Lemke 7:15am - Julien Guerrier, Sachin Baisoya, David Ravetto

Julien Guerrier, Sachin Baisoya, David Ravetto 7:25am - Shiv Kapur, Ryggs Johnston, Francesco Laporta

Shiv Kapur, Ryggs Johnston, Francesco Laporta 7:35am - Marcus Kinhult, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Matthew Baldwin

Marcus Kinhult, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Matthew Baldwin 7:45am - Shubham Jaglan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa

Shubham Jaglan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa 7:55am - Amardeep Malik, Stepan Danek, Kartik Singh

Amardeep Malik, Stepan Danek, Kartik Singh 8:05am - Tobias Jonsson, Daniel Young, Renato Paratore

Tobias Jonsson, Daniel Young, Renato Paratore 8:15am - Vishesh Sharma, Anshul Kabthiyal, Andreas Halvorsen

Vishesh Sharma, Anshul Kabthiyal, Andreas Halvorsen 11:10am - Dan Bradbury, Davis Bryant, Jorge Campillo

Dan Bradbury, Davis Bryant, Jorge Campillo 11:20am - Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, Andy Sullivan

Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, Andy Sullivan 11:30am - Saptak Talwar, Tom McKibbin, Grant Forrest

Saptak Talwar, Tom McKibbin, Grant Forrest 11:40am - Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry

Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry 11:50am - Justin Rose, Eugenio Chacarra, Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose, Eugenio Chacarra, Min Woo Lee 12:00pm - Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre 12:10pm - Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Danny Willett

Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Danny Willett 12:20pm - Honey Baisoya, Niklas Norgaard, Marcus Armitage

Honey Baisoya, Niklas Norgaard, Marcus Armitage 12:30pm - Joel Girrbach, Michael Hollick, Richard Sterne

Joel Girrbach, Michael Hollick, Richard Sterne 12:40pm - Yuvraj Sandhu, Dylan Naidoo, Johannes Veerman

Yuvraj Sandhu, Dylan Naidoo, Johannes Veerman 12:50pm - Ricardo Gouveia, Euan Walker, Jens Dantorp

Ricardo Gouveia, Euan Walker, Jens Dantorp 1:00pm - Jamal Hossain, Ryan Peake, Shaurya Bhattacharya

Hole 10

All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)