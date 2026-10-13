DP World India Championship Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two Pairings
Check out the first and second-round tee times and pairings for the 2026 DP World India Championship which is taking place at Delhi Golf Club
The second edition of the DP World India Championship has arrived and there is an incredible list of big names in the field at Delhi Golf Club.
From Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood to Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Aaron Rai and Anirban Lahiri, they are just a few of the game's titans on show for fans at this unique layout in the heart of the country's capital.
It was Fleetwood who reigned supreme 12 months ago, with son Frankie running onto the green to greet him in those memorable scenes once the final putt was holed.
The Englishman has been grouped with two of his Ryder Cup-winning teammates to start this year as well, in McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre, but they're not the only star-studded tee time on the sheet.
Check out the full list of round one and round two tee times for the 2026 DP World India Championship below.
DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
Hole 1
All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 6:25am - Nathan Kimsey, Filippo Celli, Ben Schmidt
- 6:35am - Jeong weon Ko, Veer Ahlawat, Tom Vaillant
- 6:45am - Manuel Elvira, Jason Scrivener, Angad Cheema
- 6:55am - Ugo Coussaud, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Ewen Ferguson
- 7:05am - Elvis Smylie, Pablo Larrazabal, Jordan Gumberg
- 7:15am - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Romain Langasque, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 7:25am - Frederic Lacroix, Darius Van Driel, Rashid Khan
- 7:35am - Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Om Prakash Chouhan
- 7:45am - Ivan Cantero, Sean Crocker, Anthony Quayle
- 7:55am - Manoj S, Mohd Azhar, Subash Tamang
- 8:05am - Hugo Townsend, Sebastian Soderberg, Jack Senior
- 8:15am - Rocco Repetto Taylor, Sebastian Garcia, Ross Fisher
- 11:10am - Freddy Schott, Stefano Mazzoli, Akshay Sharma
- 11:20am - Oliver Lindell, Joakim Lagergren, Bernd Wiesberger
- 11:30am - Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Hillier, Byeong Hun An
- 11:40am - Jacob Skov Olesen, Jayden Schaper, Shubhankar Sharma
- 11:50am - Adrian Meronk, Anirban Lahiri, Casey Jarvis
- 12:00pm - Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed, Aaron Rai
- 12:10pm - Antoine Rozner, Matteo Manassero, Khalin H Joshi
- 12:20pm - Martin Couvra, Yurav Premlall, Joost Luiten
- 12:30pm - Adrian Otaegui, Maximilian Steinlechner, Kota Kaneko
- 12:40pm - Manu Gandas, Junghwan Lee, Daniel Rodrigues
- 12:50pm - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Law, Eddie Pepperell
- 1:00pm - Joshua Berry, Quim Vidal, Karandeep Kochhar
Hole 10
All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)
- 6:25am - Dan Bradbury, Davis Bryant, Jorge Campillo
- 6:35am - Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, Andy Sullivan
- 6:45am - Saptak Talwar, Tom McKibbin, Grant Forrest
- 6:55am - Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry
- 7:05am - Justin Rose, Eugenio Chacarra, Min Woo Lee
- 7:15am - Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 7:25am - Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Danny Willett
- 7:35am - Honey Baisoya, Niklas Norgaard, Marcus Armitage
- 7:45am - Joel Girrbach, Michael Hollick, Richard Sterne
- 7:55am - Yuvraj Sandhu, Dylan Naidoo, Johannes Veerman
- 8:05am - Ricardo Gouveia, Euan Walker, Jens Dantorp
- 8:15am - Jamal Hossain, Ryan Peake, Shaurya Bhattacharya
- 11:10am - Cameron Adam, Albin Bergstrom, Dhruv Sheoran
- 11:20am - Felix Mory, Yuto Katsuragawa, Zander Lombard
- 11:30am - Todd Clements, James Morrison, JC Ritchie
- 11:40am - Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi
- 11:50am - Gregorio De Leo, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Niklas Lemke
- 12:00pm - Julien Guerrier, Sachin Baisoya, David Ravetto
- 12:10pm - Shiv Kapur, Ryggs Johnston, Francesco Laporta
- 12:20pm - Marcus Kinhult, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Matthew Baldwin
- 12:30pm - Shubham Jaglan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa
- 12:40pm - Amardeep Malik, Stepan Danek, Kartik Singh
- 12:50pm - Tobias Jonsson, Daniel Young, Renato Paratore
- 1:00pm - Vishesh Sharma, Anshul Kabthiyal, Andreas Halvorsen
DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES
Hole 1
All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)
- 6:25am - Cameron Adam, Albin Bergstrom, Dhruv Sheoran
- 6:35am - Felix Mory, Yuto Katsuragawa, Zander Lombard
- 6:45am - Todd Clements, James Morrison, JC Ritchie
- 6:55am - Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi
- 7:05am - Gregorio De Leo, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Niklas Lemke
- 7:15am - Julien Guerrier, Sachin Baisoya, David Ravetto
- 7:25am - Shiv Kapur, Ryggs Johnston, Francesco Laporta
- 7:35am - Marcus Kinhult, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Matthew Baldwin
- 7:45am - Shubham Jaglan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa
- 7:55am - Amardeep Malik, Stepan Danek, Kartik Singh
- 8:05am - Tobias Jonsson, Daniel Young, Renato Paratore
- 8:15am - Vishesh Sharma, Anshul Kabthiyal, Andreas Halvorsen
- 11:10am - Dan Bradbury, Davis Bryant, Jorge Campillo
- 11:20am - Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, Andy Sullivan
- 11:30am - Saptak Talwar, Tom McKibbin, Grant Forrest
- 11:40am - Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry
- 11:50am - Justin Rose, Eugenio Chacarra, Min Woo Lee
- 12:00pm - Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:10pm - Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Danny Willett
- 12:20pm - Honey Baisoya, Niklas Norgaard, Marcus Armitage
- 12:30pm - Joel Girrbach, Michael Hollick, Richard Sterne
- 12:40pm - Yuvraj Sandhu, Dylan Naidoo, Johannes Veerman
- 12:50pm - Ricardo Gouveia, Euan Walker, Jens Dantorp
- 1:00pm - Jamal Hossain, Ryan Peake, Shaurya Bhattacharya
Hole 10
All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)
- 6:25am - Freddy Schott, Stefano Mazzoli, Akshay Sharma
- 6:35am - Oliver Lindell, Joakim Lagergren, Bernd Wiesberger
- 6:45am - Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Hillier, Byeong Hun An
- 6:55am - Jacob Skov Olesen, Jayden Schaper, Shubhankar Sharma
- 7:05am - Adrian Meronk, Anirban Lahiri, Casey Jarvis
- 7:15am - Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed, Aaron Rai
- 7:25am - Antoine Rozner, Matteo Manassero, Khalin H Joshi
- 7:35am - Martin Couvra, Yurav Premlall, Joost Luiten
- 7:45am - Adrian Otaegui, Maximilian Steinlechner, Kota Kaneko
- 7:55am - Manu Gandas, Junghwan Lee, Daniel Rodrigues
- 8:05am - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Law, Eddie Pepperell
- 8:15am - Joshua Berry, Quim Vidal, Karandeep Kochhar
- 11:10am - Nathan Kimsey, Filippo Celli, Ben Schmidt
- 11:20am - Jeong weon Ko, Veer Ahlawat, Tom Vaillant
- 11:30am - Manuel Elvira, Jason Scrivener, Angad Cheema
- 11:40am - Ugo Coussaud, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Ewen Ferguson
- 11:50am - Elvis Smylie, Pablo Larrazabal, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:00pm - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Romain Langasque, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 12:10pm - Frederic Lacroix, Darius Van Driel, Rashid Khan
- 12:20pm - Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Om Prakash Chouhan
- 12:30pm - Ivan Cantero, Sean Crocker, Anthony Quayle
- 12:40pm - Manoj S, Mohd Azhar, Subash Tamang
- 12:50pm - Hugo Townsend, Sebastian Soderberg, Jack Senior
- 1:00pm - Rocco Repetto Taylor, Sebastian Garcia, Ross Fisher
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.