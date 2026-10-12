DP World India Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Major Winner Is Bazza's Best Bet

This week is going to fun.

We head to Delhi Golf Club, for the DP World India Championship 2026, which is sure to test the players in a way that few other tracks can.

The driver will stay in the bag for many this week, with precision rewarded over power, but who will emerge victorious from a stacked field led by the returning Rory McIlroy?

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Our resident betting expert went close again last time out, backing runner-up Chacarra in Spain, but he is putting almost all of his eggs in the basket of a recent Major Winner this week...

Oh, and chucking a few at a 9-time DP World Tour winner, too!

DP World India Championship 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Aaron Rai To Win @ BetMGM

Aaron Rai is the perfect fit for Delhi Golf Club.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This track rewards precision over brute power, but it also requires a creative touch around the greens to keep the big numbers off the card.

Those statements align perfectly with the 2026 PGA Champion, who has had a phenomenal season to this point.

A runner-up finish at the BMW PGA Championship last time out could have been even better, had it not have been for quite a conservative approach to the final two holes of the tournament, but he can remedy that this week in India.

Rai ranks 7th for driving accuracy on the DP World Tour in 2026, but he also ranks 2nd for scrambling and 24th for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green.

After a short break, and with a title to defend in Abu Dhabi in a few weeks time, I can see Rai contending once again.

Aaron Rai perfectly fits the bill at Delhi Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Bernd Wiesberger @ BetMGM

Bernd Wiesberger has graced my card twice in the past few weeks, and after going fairly close on both occasions I am willing to make that a hat-trick of picks on a course that arguably suits him the best of the lot.

Wiesberger was 4th at Crans-sur-Sierre a few weeks ago, on a track that has great correlation with this week's venue, and he also finished 13th last week in Spain - so things are clearly looking positive for the 9-time DP World Tour Winner.

The Austrian ranks 13th in the Race To Dubai rankings and is certainly in with a shout for a PGA Tour Card in 2027, but it was his stats that sealed the deal for me this week.

Wiesberger ranks 23rd for driving accuracy, 5th for par-4 scoring, 13th for SG: Tee To Green and 3rd for SG: Around The Green - ticking literally every box.

If he can putt well in Delhi this week, I believe he can improve on his 17th place finish last season and creep into the places at the very least (at a big price).

Wiesberger has appeared on my card a few times in recent weeks - but I like his chances in India (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to three winning tips, three runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 11 top-5s.

Jonny chases in second, with two wins, a runner-up pick and a series of third place finishes, while Elliott currently occupies the bronze medal position.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but Matt had a good week at the BMW PGA Championship and the Open De France, so expect a late charge from Mr. Cradock.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)

Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.

The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.

Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

GM Tipster Challenge 1st: Baz - 1232 2nd: Jonny - 1495 3rd: Elliott - 1498 4th: Matt - 1724 (Points inclusive of Open De Espana 2026)