7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jake Knapp is enjoying a rookie season to remember on the PGA Tour, with the big-hitting American sitting top of the leaderboard after 36 holes at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Leading Troy Merritt and Matt Wallace by a single stroke, a number of names sit a few shots back in what should be an exciting finish at TPC Craig Ranch. However, aside from the various names, a number of players are heading home for the weekend, as a high cutline of six-under-par was enforced in Texas.

Knapp is looking for a second PGA Tour win of 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amongst the big names going home were Ryder Cup players and PGA Tour winners, as the halfway stage saw a host of big names miss the cut. Below, we have taken a look at the players who won't be featuring at the weekend.

Robert MacIntyre (-5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scot produced a fine performance at last week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but MacIntyre couldn't back that up this week at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, as he missed the cut by one stroke.

Carding a two-under round of 69 on Thursday, MacIntyre produced a three-under 68 to sit at five-under for the event, with the 27-year-old missing a sixth cut of the PGA Tour season.

Thomas Detry (-5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Detry was actually teamed up with MacIntyre last week in New Orleans, with the Belgian player carding rounds of 70 and 67, this week, to also miss the cut by a single shot at TPC Craig Ranch.

Kevin Kisner (-4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American's poor run of form in 2024 continued, as Kisner missed his eighth cut in 10 events, with his best finish, so far, this season, coming at the RBC Heritage where he finished solo 68th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier in the week, Kisner ruled himself out of taking the next permanent Lead Golf Analyst role with NBC Sports, despite the 40-year-old appearing in the booth at The Sentry, WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship to much acclaim.

Jordan Spieth (-4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest name to miss the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Spieth carded rounds of 68 and 70 as he missed the weekend in Texas. At the start of 2024, the American finished solo third at The Sentry but, since then, Spieth has registered two top 10s, missing four cuts in the process.

Cameron Champ (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The big-hitting American finished well back of the cutline, as Champ would rue a scrappy one-over-par round of 72 on Friday. Not appearing at the weekend, it's the 10th cut that Champ has missed in 2024, with his best result, so far, being a tie for 24th at the Mexico Open.

Ryan Fox (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Foxy finished in a tie for fourth alongside partner, Garrick Higgo, who also missed the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Five days on from the Zurich Classic, Fox won't be featuring at the weekend, as the New Zealander carded a 68 and 72 to finish at two-under, four back of the cutline.

Wesley Bryan (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing runner-up at the Corales Puntacana Championship a fortnight ago, Bryan has seen his PGA Tour season be very hit-and-miss, with the American missing a second cut in three starts. Coming into the week, a lot had been made of Bryan's set-up, as he opted to use two 4-irons. However, following a 74 and 70, he was just one of 14 players to finish over-par.