6 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2022 PNC Championship

As top-level golf begins to wind down for the year, the PNC Championship offers a welcome alternative to the intensity of regular events, as pros team up with a relative for two days of action at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida.

There are always plenty of talking points as some of the biggest names from the past and present compete with their loved ones, and last year's edition was no different, including notable newcomers and several talking points from the participation of Tiger and Charlie Woods.

Here are six things you may have forgotten from the 2022 PNC Championship.

Would Charlie Woods Play From The Same Tees As John Daly?

There was confusion over which tees Charlie Woods would use at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the tournament even began there was anticipation for Tiger Woods’ son Charlie’s appearance, and that grew when it was reported that he would play from the same tees as John Daly and Nelly Korda, despite being just 13 at the time.

In the end, he was moved forward a tee, hitting off the same ones as Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Annika Sorenstam. However, the 6,450+ yard course was still considerably longer than the one he played a year earlier, where he was off the most forward tees at around 5,600 yards.

Charlie's Limp

Charlie Woods was seen with a limp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering only weeks earlier Tiger Woods had withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis, it was inevitable much of the attention would be on how his fitness would bear up at the event, even with the use of a cart.

However, while the 15-time Major winner came through the tournament relatively unscathed, despite carrying a limp, there was some concern for his son, Charlie, who was also seen hobbling, with some even thinking he was mimicking his dad.

Thankfully, it wasn’t much to worry about, with Charlie reportedly rolling his ankle before the event. Still, it was enough for him to consider what his dad had been through with his long list of injuries.

“I’ve found a new respect for him now after getting a very minor injury – I wouldn’t call it an injury; I’m just hurt,” Charlie explained. “But just to see what he’s going through and how I have just a fraction of it… and it’s just cool how he’s gotten to where he is now after all he’s been through.”

Tiger Congratulates Ex-Wife Elin

Tiger congratulated ex-wife Elin Nordegren at the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their injuries, Tiger and Charlie showed plenty of class on the course to eventually finish tied for eighth, and they were classy away from thoughts of the action, too, as they congratulated Tiger’s ex-wife Elin Nordegren on the birth of her new baby.

According to golf writer Jason Sobel. Tiger asked NBC/Peacock, who broadcast the event, to have a camera by the first tee. Sobel continued: “After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday."

Newcomers To The Event

Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee were among the newcomers to the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as tournament regulars such as Tiger and Charlie, there were some notable newcomers in 2022, as 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam played alongside son Will McGee, with the pair eventually finishing T17.

Three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth also made his debut at the event, when he teamed up with his dad Shawn. They eventually finished with a T8 - level with Tiger and Charlie.

Charlie's Snoopy Hat

Charlie Woods' Snoopy hat went viral (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie’s appearance was always likely to be provide talking points, but few would have expected his choice of headwear to become a point of discussion. Charlie opted for a Snoopy hat at the event, and Justin Thomas even asked the youngster why he had chosen it.

He responded: “Well, it’s the hat that was in my closet and fits the best, and that’s all I can say about it.”

That reply got the seal of approval from Tiger, who simply said: “Good answer.”

Vijay Singh Claims Victory With Son Qass

Qass and Vijay Singh won the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Entering the tournament, Vijay Singh was well past the peak years that saw the Fijian become one of Woods’s main rivals on his way to three Major titles. However, he reminded everyone of his abilities when teaming up with his son Qass as they stormed to their first win at the tournament.

That duo did it in style, too, with with back-to-back rounds of 59 - the only pair to achieve it in the tournament’s history.

The 2023 PNC Championship takes place between 16 and 17 December.