Tiger Woods Congratulates Ex-Wife Elin On Birth Of New Baby

At the PNC Championship, both Tiger and Charlie Woods have put on an incredible display of golf despite both struggling with noticeable injuries. Suffering with left ankle problems, Charlie was still able to contribute with a number of putts, while Tiger showcased just what he is capable of with several incredible approaches, putts and even a chip-in.

Now, along with the classy play on the course, it has been revealed by golf writer, Jason Sobel, that Tiger has shown his class off it, with the 15-time Major champion reportedly asking NBC/Peacock, the broadcasters of the PNC Championship, to have a camera by the first tee.

Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday.December 17, 2022 See more

You may ask why that was. Well, according to Sobel, "after he (Tiger) and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin (Nordegren), Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday."

Acknowledged by the commentators, it was a classy touch from Tiger, who was married to Nordegren for six years. During that time, the then couple welcomed Sam, who introduced Tiger at his World Golf Hall of Fame induction, and Charlie, who is making waves in the golf world.

Back in 2020, Nordegren was spotted following Tiger and Charlie at the PNC Championship. That week, Tiger said that he and Charlie created "memories for a lifetime", with it being Charlie's first golf outing in the spotlight with media and fans.

Nordegren and Sam watch Charlie and Tiger during the 2020 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, the father-son pair have featured in the PNC Championship twice, with Team Woods finishing runner-up in 2021, setting a tournament record of 11 consecutive birdies and finishing just one back of John Daly and his son John Daly II.

Still recovering from his serious car crash in February 2021, Tiger was present at three of the four Majors in 2022, making the cut at the Masters, missing the weekend at the PGA Championship and making an emotional appearance at St Andrews for The 150th Open Championship.

