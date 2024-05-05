5 Talking Points You Might Have Missed From The Final Round Of LIV Golf Singapore

With the overwhelming majority of Europe fast asleep and the US either getting ready for bed or joining those 'across the pond' in gaining some shut-eye, you would be forgiven for not knowing much that went on in the final round of LIV Golf Singapore.

The headlines were captured by Brooks Koepka after his fourth individual LIV Golf victory ahead of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, while the team honors once again went to the Australian Ripper GC.

But away from the stars of the show, there were a handful of other interesting talking points to come out of the final round at Sentosa Golf Club...

CAMERON TRINGALE'S QUADRUPLE-BOGEY NINE

Cameron Tringale at LIV Golf Singapore (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tringale finished in a tie for 14th at LIV Golf Singapore, despite racking up a disastrous quadruple-bogey nine on the par-5 fourth hole at Sentosa Golf Club. He wasn't the only one to fall foul of the 587-yard strip, however, with Scott Vincent tripping up via a seven.

Only one other player failed to make par or better on that hole, though (Joaquin Niemann bogeyed it), as 22 birdies and five eagles were recorded in the final round alone. Tringale made up for his error with four birdies and an eagle elsewhere.

ANTHONY KIM'S ON-COURSE STRUGGLES CONTINUE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been some signs of life for the LIV wildcard since he returned to pro golf following a 12-year absence, but Sunday marked the latest tough day on the course for Kim.

The American carded three birdies but seven bogeys and slipped down to a tie for 52nd alongside Pat Perez. A decent start to the week courtesy of a two-under 69 threatened to raise hopes that Kim might be able to start contending soon, but consecutive rounds of 75 have checked that idea, somewhat.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PHIL MICKELSON CO-SETS BIRDIE PACE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickelson might have alluded to the fact retirement is at the forefront of his mind, recently, but man can Lefty still play and entertain. During the final round of his T22 result at LIV Golf Singapore, Mickelson secured the joint-most birdies along with runner-up, Cameron Smith.

The pair of high-class entertainers carded eight birdies each, although Smith only fell to one bogey while Mickelson managed two bogeys and a double. Shout out to the handful of players who scooped seven birdies or better, too - Kalle Samooja, Niemann, Eugenio Chacarra, and Carlos Ortiz.

CLEEKS GC RECORDS RARE PODIUM

Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk in action at LIV Golf Singapore (Image credit: Getty Images)

For just the third time in 28 tournaments, Cleeks GC managed to land a podium place at LIV Golf Singapore behind Ripper GC and Fireballs GC. Martin Kaymer's side is still yet to win an event, or even come second for that matter, with all three of their podiums coming as a result of bronze-medal performances.

Their other two arrived at LIV Golf Bangkok in 2022 and LIV Golf Jeddah in 2023. For their sake, Kaymer and co. will hope the team isn't destined to continue its one-podium-per-season pattern.

MITO PEREIRA GOES LOWEST WITH THE PUTTER

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on

Sometimes, it is possible to forget just how good the elite players are in golf. And then you see a stat like this and it all makes sense. Mito Pereira putted just 23 times in 18 holes during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore. He only bested Friday and Saturday's best by one, too.

Unfortunately for the Chilean, his outstanding putting stats didn't quite reflect the rest of his round as he shot a one-under round of 70, finished last in his team, and ended the week in a tie for 47th.