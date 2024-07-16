5 LIV Golfers Bookies Tip To Emulate Bryson DeChambeau At The Open

Bryson DeChambeau's electrifying win at the US Open in Pinehurst provided a stunning spectacle for fans as he beat Rory McIlroy by a shot.

He joins LIV stablemate Brooks Koepka in winning a Major since moving to LIV from the PGA Tour after his American compatriot won the 2023 PGA Championship.

Now fans and bookies are looking at who else from Greg Norman's LIV Golf League - funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) - could also win a Major when they tee it up at Royal Troon this week in the Open.

The scientist is the favorite out of the 17 LIV Golfers in the Open field - but who are the next most likely to lift the Claret Jug?

We take a look at the odds...

TYRRELL HATTON - 22/1 (+2200)

Tyrrell Hatton holds the trophy after winning LIV Golf Nashville 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hatton is a teammate of Jon Rahm's in Legion XIII in LIV and came tied fifth in 2016 when the Open was previously at Troon.

The Englishman also came tied sixth in 2019 in Royal Portrush and has two wins on links courses at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He has since had a top ten at the Masters this year and five top tens on LIV this season, including a win in Nashville last month.

He is undoubtedly one of the best male golfers yet to win a Major so his time may well come soon.

JON RAHM - 25/1 (+2500)

Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Houston (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm's performances this year since joining LIV last December in a nine-figure switch have been underwhelming.

His form in the Majors doesn't give much encouragement after coming tied 45th at the Masters in his title defence, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and withdrawing injured from the US Open.

Yet despite this, the Spaniard remains No.10 in the world and a fierce competitor who came tied second in the Open last year. He might not have won on LIV Golf yet but he hasn't finished outside of the top-10, barring in Houston where he withdrew with injury, and is 2nd in the standings.

BROOKS KOEPKA - 35/1 (+3500)

Brooks Koepka in this year's US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka showed last year he remains a force to be reckoned with when the American notched his fifth Major in the PGA Championship.

He has also had four top ten finishes in nine Open appearances. He is one of only 20 male golfers in history to have won at least five Majors following his victory in last season's PGA Championship, his third in the event in six years.

CAMERON SMITH - 50/1 (+5000)

Cameron Smith celebrates winning the 150th Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Smith produced one of golf's finest closing rounds with a stunning 64 to lift the Claret Jug in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

The Australian putted superbly and will need to do so again if he is to improve on his T6th finish at the Masters earlier this year.

JOAQUIN NIEMANN - 50/1 (+5000)

Joaquín Niemann (right) celebrates with the Genesis Invitational trophy alongside Mito Pereira (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann is still only 25 but will play his fifth successive Open after winning the Australian Open with an eagle in the playoff. He also went on to win back-to-back LIV events to start the 2024 season.

He missed the cut at Royal Liverpool last year and his best finish to date is only a tied 53rd place at St Andrews in 2022 but the Chilean is considered one of the world's best players after previously topping the World Amateur Golf Ranking.