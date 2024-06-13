How Many LIV Golfers Made The Cut At The US Open?

Bryson DeChambeau continues to lead the LIV Golfers at the 2024 US Open - and the Golfing Scientist is in prime position to challenge over the weekend.

DeChambeau is four-under-par after 36-holes at Pinehurst No.2, having added a 69 to his opening 67.

Bryson is one of two LIV players under at the halfway mark, with Tyrrell Hatton in at one-under.

Sergio Garcia is level par in his 25th consecutive US Open appearance after only getting into the field on Monday, three clear of Cameron Smith and Martin Kaymer.

David Puig shot the best round of the LIV Golfers on Friday and it was a very meaningful one, as it ensures he'll overtake Jorge Campillo to make Spain's Olympic team alongside Jon Rahm. The two-time Asian Tour winner is four-over.

Brooks Koepka shot a disappointing 75 in round two to make the cut on the number and play himself out of the championship. He'll need a strong weekend to have a chance of winning US Open number three. The in-form Dean Burmester is also at five-over.

That means that eight of the 12 LIV Golfers made the cut this week. There should have been 13 LIV Golfers playing but Greg Norman's circuit was represented by just 12 of its players to start the week after Jon Rahm withdrew injured.

It was a week to forget for six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson, who was 15-over for 36-holes, while Adrian Meronk, 2016 winner Dustin Johnson and Major debutant Eugenio Chacarra are also heading home early.

LIV Golf Leaderboard at the US Open: Day 2