How Many LIV Golfers Made The Cut At The US Open?
Bryson DeChambeau is once again in prime position to challenge for a Major heading into the weekend
Bryson DeChambeau continues to lead the LIV Golfers at the 2024 US Open - and the Golfing Scientist is in prime position to challenge over the weekend.
DeChambeau is four-under-par after 36-holes at Pinehurst No.2, having added a 69 to his opening 67.
Bryson is one of two LIV players under at the halfway mark, with Tyrrell Hatton in at one-under.
Sergio Garcia is level par in his 25th consecutive US Open appearance after only getting into the field on Monday, three clear of Cameron Smith and Martin Kaymer.
David Puig shot the best round of the LIV Golfers on Friday and it was a very meaningful one, as it ensures he'll overtake Jorge Campillo to make Spain's Olympic team alongside Jon Rahm. The two-time Asian Tour winner is four-over.
Brooks Koepka shot a disappointing 75 in round two to make the cut on the number and play himself out of the championship. He'll need a strong weekend to have a chance of winning US Open number three. The in-form Dean Burmester is also at five-over.
That means that eight of the 12 LIV Golfers made the cut this week. There should have been 13 LIV Golfers playing but Greg Norman's circuit was represented by just 12 of its players to start the week after Jon Rahm withdrew injured.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It was a week to forget for six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson, who was 15-over for 36-holes, while Adrian Meronk, 2016 winner Dustin Johnson and Major debutant Eugenio Chacarra are also heading home early.
LIV Golf Leaderboard at the US Open: Day 2
- T3/-4: Bryson DeChambeau
- T9/-1: Tyrrell Hatton
- T16/E: Sergio Garcia
- T39/+3: Cameron Smith
- T39/+3: Martin Kaymer
- T52/+4: David Puig
- T60/+5: Brooks Koepka
- T60/+5: Dean Burmester
- CUT LINE
- +8: Eugenio Chacarra
- +9: Dustin Johnson
- +12: Adrian Meronk
- +15: Phil Mickelson
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Davis Thompson Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American PGA Tour pro Davis Thompson better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Francesco Molinari Makes US Open Cut With Hole-In-One At Final Hole
Playing the par 3 ninth, his final hole of the day, Francesco Molinari made an ace to make the cut on the five-over-par number
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Francesco Molinari Makes US Open Cut With Hole-In-One At Final Hole
Playing the par 3 ninth, his final hole of the day, Francesco Molinari made an ace to make the cut on the five-over-par number
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Unique Strategy Thomas Detry Took To Prepare For US Open…And It’s Paying Off
The 31-year-old Belgian took a "different" approach to preparing for the US Open that has helped him storm into contention after two rounds
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘Mate, You Are Not Even Close’ - Tyrrell Hatton Gives Hilarious Response To How Much He’s Been Fined
Speaking after his second round in North Carolina, Hatton revealed that the amount he has been fined throughout his career isn't as much as you'd think...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Bryson DeChambeau Is Living By A Boo Weekley Quote At US Open
The LIV golfer is taking inspiration from one of the game's great ball strikers in his bid to tame Pinehurst No.2's notorious greens at the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Do Pros Watch The Golf On TV Before They Play? McIlroy And DeChambeau Have Very Contrasting Views
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are both in contention at the US Open, but have very different approaches when it comes to watching the tournament on TV
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I Used The Rules To My Advantage There’ - Bryson DeChambeau Explains Clever Rules Hack At US Open
The former US Open winner received a huge slice of luck on Thursday via a ruling, and now, on Friday, DeChambeau has explained how the scenario played out
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Danger Of Missing First Cut Since 2022 At US Open
The World No.1 hasn't missed the cut on the PGA Tour in 672 days, but sits right on the projected cutline at the US Open after a disappointing second round
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Thomas Detry Is Yet To Win On The PGA Or DP World Tour But Could He Be A Shock US Open Winner?
The 31-year-old Belgian has yet to enter the winner's circle on the PGA or DP World Tour, but a sensational putting performance at the US Open makes him a surprise contender
By Joel Kulasingham Published