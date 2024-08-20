Meet The 5 Amateurs Playing In The AIG Women’s Open

The AIG Women’s Open has a 144-player field featuring some of the best players the world has ever seen - both past and present.

However, the Major also offers the chance for several potential superstars of the future to showcase their abilities.

In the 2024 edition at the Old Course, five top amateur players will be teeing it up alongside the professionals as they compete for the Smyth Salver, which is awarded to the leading amateur who completes all 72 holes.

Previous big names to win the salver include Michelle Wie West, Amy Yang, Anna Nordqvist, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang, so the five competing this week will hoping to follow in some formidable when the trophy is awarded.

Here are the stories on how this year's crop secured their spots in the fifth and final Major of the year at the Home of Golf.

Ela Anacona

Ela Anacona won the 2023 Women's Latin America Championship to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 311th

How She Qualified: 2023 Women's Latin America champion

Nationality: Argentina

Argentinian player Anacona took full advantage of the 2023 Women's Latin America Championship being held in her homeland to cruise to a 12-shot win. She closed with a three-under 69 to finish a record-breaking 15-under for the tournament at Pilar Golf.

The win was the second by an Argentinian after Valentina Rossi triumphed a year earlier, and it earned her exemptions into the Chevron Championship, Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open.

Afterwards, the 23-year-old, who completed her studies at the University of Arkansas this summer, said: “I was on the 16th when I thought ‘OK, I think I’m going to win this thing’ and then I remembered the AIG Women’s Open is in St Andrews next year. I’m so excited and can’t wait to play the Old Course.”

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Julia Lopez Ramirez makes her second successive appearance at the Major (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 2nd

How She Qualified: Highest WAGR-ranked amateur not otherwise exempt

Nationality: Spain

The Spaniard is preparing for her second appearance at the AIG Women’s Open after reaching the 2023 tournament thanks to victory at that year’s European Ladies Amateur Championship, where she beat Ingrid Lindblad. She made the most of her maiden Major start, too, making the cut at Walton Heath and finishing T73.

This year, the Mississippi State student takes her place in the 144-player field thanks to being second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings behind Lottie Woad, who also appears.

Louise Rydqvist

Louise Rydqvist almost reached the 2022 AIG Women's Open, but finally gets her chance (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 14th

How She Qualified: 2024 European Ladies' Amateur champion

Nationality: Sweden

The Swede is appearing in her first Major thanks to her win at the European Ladies' Amateur Championship in July, where she saw off the challenges of compatriot Meja Ortengren and Spaniard Andrea Revuelta in the final round.

For the South Carolina University student, who also finished T24 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the win will likely erase her disappointment at missing out on an appearance at the 2022 Major, when she lost in the final of the Women’s Amateur Championship to Jess Baker.

Lottie Woad

Lottie Woad finished T23 at the Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1st

How She Qualified: Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion and 2024 Mark H McCormack Medal winner

Nationality: England

The top-ranked amateur in the world secured her spot in the AIG Women’s Open via two routes – as the 2024 Mark H McCormack Medal winner and victor at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she birdied the 15th, 17th and 18th to claim a one-shot win.

The Florida State University player created more headlines shortly afterwards when she finished T23 at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, before going on to play in the US Women’s Open and Amundi Evian Championship, where she missed the cut in both.

The English player’s maiden AIG Women’s Open appearance follows other notable amateur achievements including victory in the 2021 Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship and the 2022 Girls Amateur Championship.

Chun-wei Wu

Chun-wei Wu won the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 151st

How She Qualified: 2024 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific champion

Nationality: Chinese Taipei

Wu won the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in February to become only the second player from Chinese Taipei to take the title.

However, it wasn’t always plain sailing for the 19-year-old. Despite holding a four-shot lead after 54 holes, she wobbled with four bogeys in the final round, but still held on by two.

Afterwards, she described the achievement as “incredible” and added: “This is the first time I’ve won a big tournament.”

The victory gave her invites to the Chevron Championship, Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open.

She missed the cut in the first two experiences at a Major, and will be hoping to make it to the weekend at the Old Course.

Past AIG Women's Open Low Amateurs