Meet The 5 Amateurs Playing In The AIG Women’s Open
The AIG Women’s Open will feature five amateurs among the 144-player field – here are the details on how they reached the Major
The AIG Women’s Open has a 144-player field featuring some of the best players the world has ever seen - both past and present.
However, the Major also offers the chance for several potential superstars of the future to showcase their abilities.
In the 2024 edition at the Old Course, five top amateur players will be teeing it up alongside the professionals as they compete for the Smyth Salver, which is awarded to the leading amateur who completes all 72 holes.
Previous big names to win the salver include Michelle Wie West, Amy Yang, Anna Nordqvist, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang, so the five competing this week will hoping to follow in some formidable when the trophy is awarded.
Here are the stories on how this year's crop secured their spots in the fifth and final Major of the year at the Home of Golf.
Ela Anacona
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 311th
- How She Qualified: 2023 Women's Latin America champion
- Nationality: Argentina
Argentinian player Anacona took full advantage of the 2023 Women's Latin America Championship being held in her homeland to cruise to a 12-shot win. She closed with a three-under 69 to finish a record-breaking 15-under for the tournament at Pilar Golf.
The win was the second by an Argentinian after Valentina Rossi triumphed a year earlier, and it earned her exemptions into the Chevron Championship, Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open.
Afterwards, the 23-year-old, who completed her studies at the University of Arkansas this summer, said: “I was on the 16th when I thought ‘OK, I think I’m going to win this thing’ and then I remembered the AIG Women’s Open is in St Andrews next year. I’m so excited and can’t wait to play the Old Course.”
Julia Lopez Ramirez
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 2nd
- How She Qualified: Highest WAGR-ranked amateur not otherwise exempt
- Nationality: Spain
The Spaniard is preparing for her second appearance at the AIG Women’s Open after reaching the 2023 tournament thanks to victory at that year’s European Ladies Amateur Championship, where she beat Ingrid Lindblad. She made the most of her maiden Major start, too, making the cut at Walton Heath and finishing T73.
This year, the Mississippi State student takes her place in the 144-player field thanks to being second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings behind Lottie Woad, who also appears.
Louise Rydqvist
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 14th
- How She Qualified: 2024 European Ladies' Amateur champion
- Nationality: Sweden
The Swede is appearing in her first Major thanks to her win at the European Ladies' Amateur Championship in July, where she saw off the challenges of compatriot Meja Ortengren and Spaniard Andrea Revuelta in the final round.
For the South Carolina University student, who also finished T24 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the win will likely erase her disappointment at missing out on an appearance at the 2022 Major, when she lost in the final of the Women’s Amateur Championship to Jess Baker.
Lottie Woad
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1st
- How She Qualified: Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion and 2024 Mark H McCormack Medal winner
- Nationality: England
The top-ranked amateur in the world secured her spot in the AIG Women’s Open via two routes – as the 2024 Mark H McCormack Medal winner and victor at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she birdied the 15th, 17th and 18th to claim a one-shot win.
The Florida State University player created more headlines shortly afterwards when she finished T23 at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, before going on to play in the US Women’s Open and Amundi Evian Championship, where she missed the cut in both.
The English player’s maiden AIG Women’s Open appearance follows other notable amateur achievements including victory in the 2021 Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship and the 2022 Girls Amateur Championship.
Chun-wei Wu
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 151st
- How She Qualified: 2024 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific champion
- Nationality: Chinese Taipei
Wu won the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in February to become only the second player from Chinese Taipei to take the title.
However, it wasn’t always plain sailing for the 19-year-old. Despite holding a four-shot lead after 54 holes, she wobbled with four bogeys in the final round, but still held on by two.
Afterwards, she described the achievement as “incredible” and added: “This is the first time I’ve won a big tournament.”
The victory gave her invites to the Chevron Championship, Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open.
She missed the cut in the first two experiences at a Major, and will be hoping to make it to the weekend at the Old Course.
Past AIG Women's Open Low Amateurs
|Year
|Smyth Salver Winner
|2005
|Michelle Wie West
|2006
|Amy Yang
|2007
|Mel Reid
|2008
|Anna Nordqvist
|2009
|N/A
|2010
|Caroline Hedwall
|2011
|Danielle Kang
|2012
|Lydia Ko
|2013
|Georgia Hall & Lydia Ko
|2014
|Emma Talley
|2015
|Luna Sobrón
|2016
|Leona Maguire
|2017
|Sophie Lamb
|2018
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2019
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2020
|N/A
|2021
|Louise Duncan
|2022
|Rose Zhang
|2023
|Charlotte Heath
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
